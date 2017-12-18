La semaine passée, la Food and Drug Administration américaine a approuvé une nouvelle pilule qui permet de suivre si le malade a effectivement pris son médicament et d’en faire rapport au médecin. La surveillance s’immisce donc maintenant à l’intérieur de notre corps.

L’idée originelle est d’aider certains malades à se rappeler de prendre leurs pilules. Celle-ci comprend un minuscule capteur qui transmet à un patch portable, qui à son tour peut transmettre à un smartphone. Il est ensuite possible de partager ces données via un portail Web sécurisé à leur médecin.

La compagnie pharmaceutique indique que le capteur a la taille d’un grain de sable et qu’il est “composé d’ingrédients trouvés dans les aliments”.

