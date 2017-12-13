Les derniers rapports de sécurité à propos du phishing confirme la tendance: Les sites de phishing suivent la tendance lancée par Google et adoptent le mode HTTPS.

Selon les statistiques publiées cette semaine par PhishLabs, près de 25% de tous les sites d’hameçonnage au troisième trimestre de cette année étaient hébergés sur des domaines HTTPS – presque le double du pourcentage enregistré au trimestre précédent.

Pour en savoir davantage sur cette tendance:

A Quarter of Phishing Attacks are Now Hosted on HTTPS Domains: Why? The push for more widespread adoption of HTTPS has been in full-force this year as a way to increase the number of websites that securely transmit information on the Internet. In January, both Chrome and Firefox browsers began alerting users whenever sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card information, was entered on a non-HTTPS web page.

Krebs on Security Not long ago, phishing attacks were fairly easy for the average Internet user to spot: Full of grammatical and spelling errors, and linking to phony bank or email logins at unencrypted (http:// vs. https://) Web pages.