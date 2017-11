“Skype lost a legal appeal in Antwerp, Belgium, on Nov. 15, and now has to pay the fine of €30,000 for not supplying Belgian authorities with information requested in an investigation dating from 2012, writes Reuters.”

“Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, announced on Tuesday that an unidentified third party told the clothier that there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were used at certain stores.”

“according to a popular Spanish Android blog Android Jefe, WhatsApp is not actually deleting the messages and the recipient can still read a recalled text. Apparently, the deleted message is stored in the notification log of the recipient”

“Kaspersky has today published the results of its full internal investigation examining allegations that its software was in some way used to compromise an NSA employee’s home computer. “

Think the US is alone? 18 countries had their elections hacked last year

“In its annual Freedom of the Net [PDF] report on the state of the internet and democracy, the group surveyed 65 nation states comprising 87 per cent of internet users and found 18 where either governments or outside bodies had tried to influence an election by restricting or interfering with internet use.”