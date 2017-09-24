#veille #CyberSec (24 sept 2017) – Le nettoyeur de PC CCleaner qui distribue un malware et la SEC victime d’un piratage Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

Cette semaine est animée par 2 principales actualités. La première concerne le logiciel CCleaner qui a diffusé une version vérolée depuis ses serveurs officiels avec une signature valable. Des pirates ont réussi à saboter l’outil de nettoyage système gratuit et ultra-populaire CCleaner en y insérant une porte dérobée dans une mise à jour de l’application. Plus de 2 millions d’ordinateurs personnels étaient concernés. La météo n’est donc pas au beau pour la société Avast qui a racheté ce produit CCleaner en juillet dernier.

La deuxième nouvelle concerne le gendarme boursier américain, la SEC, lui aussi victime d’un piratage. Des données confidentielles ont été compromises et des pirates ont ainsi pu profiter d’informations d’initiés. Une bonne occasion pour réaliser quelques opérations financières fructueuses.

Le reste de l’actualité est parsemé des habituels pertes et vols de données ou cyber-attaques. Concernant les algorithmes de chiffrement, vous remarquerez que ISO a rejeté ceux proposés par la NSA. La surveillance des masses restent donc un sujet chaud et ce n’est certainement pas les 75’000 Turcs arrêtés pour utiliser une application de chiffrement interdite par leur gouvernement qui diront le contraire.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici la sélection des actualités intéressantes de la semaine passée:

