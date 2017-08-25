On espérait que les histoires de blanchiment d’argent étaient du passé avec la Suisse. Malheureusement, les hackers de WannaCry semblent avoir trouvé une passerelle suisse pour laver leur magot.
Plus de 200 000 ordinateurs bloqués en mai
Pour rappel, WannaCry a infecté 200 000 ordinateurs en mai, bloquant les systèmes et demandant env. 300 $ en bitcoin aux victimes souhaitant récupérer leurs fichiers. Bien que beaucoup de spécialistes croient que les agresseurs étaient davantage préoccupés à perturber le net plutôt que de rançonner, les auteurs du piratage ont commencé à blanchir les 143 000 $ en bitcoin récupérés.
Pour ce faire, ils ont d’abord divisé l’argent dans les trois portefeuilles connus pour être utilisés par WannaCry, avant d’envoyer les fonds à Shapeshift.io pour la conversion en Monero, une monnaie difficile à tracer.
En août, aux dernières nouvelles, les pirates n’avaient pas encore déplacé tout l’argent. Seulement 13,5 bitcoins (env. 40 000 $) sur 51,9 avaient alors été déplacés selon les informations recueillies par Forbes dans son article référencé ci-dessous.
ShapeShift, le blanchisseur suisse de crypto-monnaie?
Forbes rapporte que les pirates de WannaCry ransomware ont changé leur bitcoin en utilisant la plate-forme d’échange ShapeShift localisée en Suisse, dans le canton de Zoug.
Sur son site, ShapeShift se décrit de la manière suivante:
ShapeShift is a web and API platform formed in August of 2014 to provide instant Bitcoin and altcoin conversion with the maximum level of consumer protection and efficiency.
Le site précise également que
Users do not have to create accounts, deposit funds, or provide private personal information. This keeps the users safe from identity or financial theft – a critical improvement in exchange technology.
Le site ne requiert donc pas d’identification formelle des utilisateurs de la plate-forme. Pas étonnant alors que les pirates de WannaCry aient souhaité profiter de cette anonymité.
As of today, we have taken measures to blacklist all addresses associated with the WannaCry attackers that are known to the ShapeShift team, as is our policy for any transactions we deem breach our terms of service. We are closely watching the situation as it continues to unfold as to block any further addresses associated. cryptocoinsnews.com
Néanmoins et heureusement comme le rapporte cryptocoinsnews.com, ShapeShift n’a pas l’intention de devenir la plate-forme des cybercriminels et collabore avec les forces de l’ordre.
La bonne réaction de l’équipe ShapeShift les préserve de devenir une plate-forme de blanchiment mais les défis restent énormes. La réglementation continue de courir derrière la technologie et ses innovations.
