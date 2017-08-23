Les bio-hackers sont là. Lorsque des biologiste synthétisent de l’ADN, ils évitent d’étaler des tronçons dangereux de code génétique qui pourraient être utilisés pour créer une toxine ou une maladie infectieuse. Mais un groupe de chercheurs a démontré comment l’ADN peut entraîner une menace moins attendue: une conçue non pas pour infecter les humains ou les animaux mais les ordinateurs.
Lors de la conférence USENIX Security à Vancouver (16-17 août 2017), un groupe de chercheurs de l’Université de Washington a montré pour la première fois qu’il est possible d’encoder des logiciels malveillants dans des brins physiques d’ADN. Ainsi, lorsqu’un séquenceur de gènes analyse les données, celles-ci corromptent le logiciel de séquençage et permettent de prendre le contrôle de l’ordinateur sous-jacent.
To assess whether this is theoretically possible, we included a known security vulnerability in a DNA processing program that is similar to what we found in our earlier security analysis. We then designed and created a synthetic DNA strand that contained malicious computer code encoded in the bases of the DNA strand. When this physical strand was sequenced and processed by the vulnerable program it gave remote control of the computer doing the processing. That is, we were able to remotely exploit and gain full control over a computer using adversarial synthetic DNA. Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, University of Washington
A priori, cette découverte ne crée pas de nouvelles menaces immédiates mais on voit que le piratage n’a pas de limite, si ce n’est celle de l’imagination peut-être. A suivre donc.
