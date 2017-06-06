Qui sont les Shadows Brokers?

Les pirates des Shadows Brokers sont aujourd’hui connus pour avoir diffusé les outils de piratage de la NSA mais d’où viennent-ils et qui sont-ils?

Comme toujours dans les souterrains d’Internet, il n’y a pas de réponse simple pour identifier les cyber-criminels. Si des traces pointent vers un groupe de pirates, il reste encore à savoir s’il s’agit d’une omission ou encore d’un autre groupuscule qui cherche à faire porter le chapeau à d’autres. Bref, pas facile en résumé.

Les Shadows Brokers ont nénamoins attiré l’attention de nombreux chercheurs suite à leur vol de données de la NSA. Sur wikipedia, ce groupe de hackers est présenté de la manière suivante:

The Shadow Brokers (TSB) is a hacker group who first appeared in the summer of 2016. They published several leaks containing hacking tools from the National Security Agency (NSA), including several zero-day exploits. Specifically, these exploits and vulnerabilities targeted enterprise firewalls, anti-virus products, and Microsoft products. The Shadow Brokers originally attributed the leaks to the Equation Group threat actor, who have been tied to the NSA’s Tailored Access Operations unit.

Aujourd’hui, peu d’information sont disponibles sur ce groupe. Ainsi, si la probabilité du vol initial des données par un whistleblower à la Snowden ou d’un hacker solitaire semble faible, l’auteur pourrait bien se cacher derrière un Etat. Toujours est-il qu’à ce jour aucune taupe n’a été repérée et aucune arrestation communiquée. Nous aurons certainement une vision plus claire dans quelques années. Patience donc.

Who Are the Shadow Brokers? In 2013, a mysterious group of hackers that calls itself the Shadow Brokers stole a few disks full of National Security Agency secrets. Since last summer, they’ve been dumping these secrets on the internet. They have publicly embarrassed the NSA and damaged its intelligence-gathering capabilities, while at the same time have put sophisticated cyberweapons in the hands of anyone who wants them.

D’autres actualités intéressantes à propos des Shadows Brokers:

