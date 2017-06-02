Un mois aura suffit aux hackers allemands pour pirater le scanner d’iris du Galaxy S8

Chaque nouveauté de sécurité est une opportunité pour les pirates de démontrer qu’aucun système est infaillible. A cette course contre la montre, ce sont les hackers allemands du CCC, le fameux Chaos Computer Club, qui ont été les premiers à annoncer avoir contourné la sécurité du scanner d’iris du Galaxy S8.

Un appareil photo, une imprimante et une lentille de contact, le tout pour moins de 1’000$, suffisent pour tordre l’authentification biométrique proposée par Samsung sur son dernier mobile. Voici la vidéo du CCC pour vous en rendre compte:

Hacking the Samsung Galaxy S8 Irisscanner Mobile vendors have established fingerprints as a biometric feature to unlock smartphones. Now they turn to iris recognition, as do hacke…

et un florilège d’article sur cette actualité:

Des hackers allemands ont piraté le scanner d’iris du Galaxy S8 Le scanner d’iris du Galaxy S8 n’est peut-être pas aussi sécurisé qu’on le pensait. Selon les données officielles, le Samsung Galaxy S8 et le S8+ se sont vendus à plus de 5 millions d’unités, moins d’un mois après le lancement. Samsung y a mis le paquet en termes d’innovation et l’un de ses arguments de vente est le scanner d’iris.

