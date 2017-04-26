Home / Sécurité / #Infographie : Qu’est-ce que le Machine learning?

#Infographie : Qu’est-ce que le Machine learning?

Marc Barbezat 10 heures ago Sécurité Leave a comment 24 Views

Dans un monde où l’actualité est baignée par le buzzword AI pour Intelligence artificielle, voici une infographie pour mieux comprendre la technologie sous-jacente

Cette infographie est disponible sur cette page:

Machine learning overview (infographic)

November 22, 2016 by Alan Morrison and Anand Rao Tags: Get the big picture of how machine learning works, its relationship to artificial intelligence, and where companies are putting it to work. Machine learning brings humans and machines closer by enabling humans to “teach” machines.

