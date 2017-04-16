La veille Sécurité (16 avril 2017) – les Shadow Brokers publient des outils de piratage de la NSA et des hackers dans une prison

La NSA surveillait des banques du Moyen-Orient, selon des hackers “Des documents publiés vendredi par un groupe de hackers laissent penser que l’Agence américaine de renseignement (NSA) a pu pénétrer le réseau interbancaire SWIFT, pour placer sous surveillance des banques du Moyen-Orient.”

New ransomware locks your files behind an anime bullet hell shooter “it’s a bit different from the usual sort of malware. Instead of requiring infected users to pay a sum of money to regain access to their locked files, Rensenware instead requires them to reach a high score of 200 million points in the anime bullet hell shooter TH12 – Undefined Fantastic Object (a game in the Touhou Project series)”

Un sysadmin plastique la base Oracle de son ex-employeur “Un administrateur système aurait placé une bombe à retardement dans la base de données de son ex-employeur. Ce dernier a perdu des données financières importantes.”

Microsoft a déjà corrigé les failles des Shadow Brokers “L’éditeur indique que la plupart des failles ont été comblées par des mises à jour et que celles restantes ne présentent pas de danger pour les versions actuelles de Windows.”

BrickerBot, le malware qui veut éliminer les objets connectés mal sécurisés “Des pirates tentent de s’infiltrer dans des appareils dont les mots de passe par défaut n’ont pas été changés, dans le but d’effacer toutes les données.”

Déçus par Trump, les Shadow Brokers publient des outils de piratage de la NSA “Dépités par les actions et les renoncements du nouveau président américain, l’équipe de hackers dévoile une nouvelle série d’outils de piratage dérobés à la NSA l’été dernier.”

Five Inmates Built Two PCs and Hacked a Prison From Within “Five inmates from the Marion Correctional Institution (MCI) built two computers from spare parts, hid them in the ceiling of a training room closet, and used them to hack into the prison’s network.”

270,000 customers affected in UK loan firm Wonga data breach “The data that was accessed by the attackers includes the name, e-mail address, home address, and phone number of around 245,000 customers in the UK and 25,000 customers in Poland, as well as the last four digits of their payment card number and/or their bank account number and sort code.”

Shadow Brokers Leak Reveals The NSA’s Deep Access Into SWIFT Banking Network “In August of 2016, a group calling itself the Shadow Brokers emerged with a treasure trove of purported NSA hacking tools. The group released only a small portion of its take and eventually tried unsuccessfully to auction the good stuff. When no one offered to pay, Shadow Brokers decided to give it away for free.”

Personal details of thousands of UK drivers revealed in ‘huge data breach’ of car parking app used by councils “Thousands of parking payment app users have been put at risk of having their personal details breached.”

OWASP Top 10 Update: Long Overdue Or Same-Old, Same-Old? “After a four-year hiatus, OWASP this week released a working draft of the latest iteration of its OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities list.”

Hackers May Have DDoS’ed Brexit Vote Site “The committee said the crash “may have been caused by a DDoS (distributed denial of service attack) using botnets” but adds this conclusion is from “circumstantial” evidence only.”

Nearly 40% of Ransomware Victims Pay Attackers “Nearly half (45%) of consumers have never heard of ransomware, but 17% have been infected. Of those hit with ransomware, 38% have paid between $100 to $500 to their attackers, as discovered in new research from Trustlook.”

95% of Organizations Have Employees Seeking to Bypass Security Controls “Examples included the use of anonymous web browsers such as TOR, anonymous VPN services, and vulnerability-testing tools such as Metasploit. The use of anonymous VPN services within organizations in fact doubled between 2015 and 2016, according to Dtex.”

Hacker Blamed For Setting Off 156 Dallas Emergency Sirens “More than 150 emergency sirens blared across Dallas just before midnight on Friday in what city officials said was the work of a hacker.”