Infographie : La catastrophe des ransomwares en 2016

Voici une infographie qui montre l’explosion du nombre d’attaques par ransomware en 2017. les statistiques sont certes centrées sur les USA mais elle illustre totalement les tendances mises en évidence par de nombreux rapport.

As we approach the end of 2016 it’s become clear that ransomware isn’t going anywhere soon. Attacks are increasing, ransom demands are increasing, and with every new Bitcoin payment new incentive is provided for criminals to evolve their technology and techniques. And as the money flows in, more criminals are incentivized to get in on the action.