Etude SANS : Les 4 plus gros risques de cybersécurité dans le secteur financier

Voici un analyse intéressante publiée par le SANS Institute relative aux cyber-risques pour le secteur financier. De manière simple et raccourcie, rançongiciel et hameçonnage sont les 2 risques majeurs du moment.

The financial services industry is under a barrage of ransomware and spearphishing attacks that are rising dramatically. These top two attack vectors rely on the user to click something. Organizations enlist email security monitoring, enhanced security awareness training, endpoint detection and response, and firewalls/IDS/IPS to identify, stop and remediate threats. Yet, their preparedness to defend against attacks isn t showing much improvement.