Etude SANS : Les 4 plus gros risques de cybersécurité dans le secteur financier

Voici un analyse intéressante publiée par le SANS Institute relative aux cyber-risques pour le secteur financier. De manière simple et raccourcie, rançongiciel et hameçonnage sont les 2 risques majeurs du moment.
The financial services industry is under a barrage of ransomware and spearphishing attacks that are rising dramatically. These top two attack vectors rely on the user to click something. Organizations enlist email security monitoring, enhanced security awareness training, endpoint detection and response, and firewalls/IDS/IPS to identify, stop and remediate threats. Yet, their preparedness to defend against attacks isn t showing much improvement.
L’analyse est portée par les réponses de plus de 200 acteurs financiers répartis à travers le monde. Intéressant également de constater que les 4 menaces principales rapportées sont en ligne avec la réalité du terrain
Et du côté des 4 mesures de protection les plus pertinentes:
Le rapport est en libre accès ici:
Découvert via cet article:
SANS Institute Survey Reveals 2016’s Biggest Cyber Security Threats and Risks in the Financial Sector
