⏰️ A vos agendas ! Black Alps 2023, 2-3 nov à Yverdon-les-Bains

2-3 November 2023, La Marive, Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland #BlackAlps23 is an event enabling to discuss the latest threats, mitigations and advances in cyber security. The event features cyber security experts from Switzerland and abroad. It is addressed to anyone with an interest in cyber security or connected to the internet, e.g., CEOs, CIOs, CISO, CTOs, developers, and researchers.