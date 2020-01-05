Bon démarrage en 2020 👍️ et voici le premier rapport de veille de l’année. Comme d’habitude il fait le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Vous retrouverez un développement de certaines d’entre elles dans les prochains articles. Bonne lecture et belle semaine à vous !
Pour m'offrir un café en échange du travail de veille réalisé gratuitement Vol / perte de données
IoT vendor Wyze announced that details of roughly 2.4 million customers were accidentally exposed online. The company produces inexpensive smart home products and wireless cameras. The leak was reported to Wyze on December 26th at around 10:00 AM and the company immediately secured the database and launched an investigation.
It’s not a stretch to surmise that the incident was enabled by poor security settings Law enforcement in Thailand is looking into an incident that resulted in the streaming of live surveillance footage from a local prison on YouTube, according to a report by The Bangkok Post The feed, which gave a glimpse into inmates’ daily lives in crowded cells, contained materials from several locations within the facility.
The Poloniex cryptocurrency trading platform has reset some of their user’s passwords after a list of alleged username and password combinations was found circulating on Twitter. On December 30th, 2019, users began receiving an email from Poloniex stating that their user name and password for the trading site may have been included in a data leak circulating on Twitter.
Cyber-attaques / fraudes
Le groupe Thallium s’en servait pour infiltrer des institutions américaines, japonaises et sud-coréennes. Pour y parvenir, Microsoft a reçu une ordonnance des autorités américaines.
A computer virus forced a US maritime base offline for more than 30 hours, the country’s coast guard has revealed. Ransomware interrupted cameras, door-access control systems and critical monitoring systems at the site. The agency did not reveal the name or the location of the facility targeted by the attack.
A crippling computer virus forced retail foreign-exchange specialist Travelex to shut its online services and its app. The company, a subsidiary of London-listed Finablr PLC, said it took down all online services after the attack was detected on New Year’s Eve to stop the spread of a virus.
After the U.S. military said it killed Qassem Soleimani, the chief of Iran’s Quds Force, in an airstrike early Friday in Baghdad, Iran’s supreme leader vowed to exact revenge on the United States. Of prime concern will be Iran’s ability to carry out violent physical attacks on U.S.
Image: Town of Erie, Bleeping Computer Colorado Town of Erie lost more than $1 million to a business email compromise scam (BEC) that ended with the town’s employees sending the funds to a bank account controlled by scammers.
Failles / vulnérabilités
A Xiaomi security camera owner reports receiving random images from strangers’ homes Smart-home security appliances are not always what they are made out to be and recently some have been running into more problems than is healthy. Some smart doorbells have been caught recording more data than thought, while Wyze Labs, which makes connected home gadgets, has been hit by a data breach.
Si les objets connectés sont très pratiques, beaucoup de personnes se méfient de ces appareils à cause des risques que des enregistrements ou des flux des caméras puissent fuiter ou être piratés. Et malheureusement, l’incident qui a affecté quelques utilisateurs des caméras de surveillance Xiaomi tend à donner raison à ces sceptiques.
One misstep from developers at Starbucks left exposed an API key that could be used by an attacker to access internal systems and manipulate the list of authorized users. The severity rating of the vulnerability was set to critical as the key allowed access to a Starbucks JumpCloud API.
Réglementaire / juridique
The Cambridge Analytica scandal continues to haunt Facebook. The company has been receiving fines left round and center for its blatant neglect and disregard towards users’ privacy. The latest to join the bandwagon after the US, Italy, and the UK, is the Brazilian government.
Divers
The U.S. Army is barring its soldiers from using TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by a company with ties to the Chinese government. Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa, an Army spokeswoman, told Military.com on Dec. 30 the military branch considers TikTok a “cyberthreat” and that personnel may not use the app on government phones.
La police de Séoul va déployer des caméras de surveillance dotées d'un algorithme capable de prédire si des crimes seront commis. Se basant sur le machine learning et des dossiers judiciaires passés, le dispositif pourra automatiquement donner l'alerte aux autorités.
En présentant sa main à une caméra infrarouge, le procédé peut identifier précisément la personne et ainsi débiter son compte bancaire.
Post navigation