Cybermenaces 2024 : La montée des collaborations entre États-nations et réseaux cybercriminels

Focusing on the critical phenomenon of major cyberattacks against wired societies, the book reconsiders central tenets that shaped global powers’ policies and explains what forces in the international system might durably restrain their use. Arming the reader with the key technological and historical context to make sense of cyberattacks, it explores how deterrence, international law, and normative taboos operate today to shape whether and how states think about causing this kind of disruption – and how soon those forces might combine to rethink those decisions entirely.