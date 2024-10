Conférence CRI 2024 : La Suisse et le NIST veulent renforcer leur collaboration

The International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) is the world’s largest international cyber partnership. The CRI builds collective resilience to ransomware, disrupts the ransomware ecosystem and designs policy approaches to combat ransomware. It was established by the United States in 2021 because no single entity, no matter its capabilities or experience, can combat ransomware effectively alone. International partnerships are a force multiplier against ransomware actors and their ecosystem – they strengthen our capability to detect, disrupt, and deter malicious cyber actors that engage in or facilitate ransomware attacks.