Actus Vols de données

Les derniers gros vols de données (1 août 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Mexico’s Largest ERP Provider ClickBalance Exposes 769 Million Records

ClickBalance ERP provider’s cloud database exposed 769 million records, including API keys and email addresses. Learn how this…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
WazirX to ‘socialize’ $230 million security breach loss among customers

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX announced on Saturday a controversial plan to “socialize” the $230 million loss from its recent security breach among all its customers, a move that has sent…

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Pentagon IT Service Provider Hacked: U.S. Government Secrets Exposed

Leidos Holdings Inc., one of the largest IT services providers to the U.S. government, experienced a significant cybersecurity breach. Hackers leaked internal documents, raising concerns about the security of sensitive…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Hacker claims theft of Piramal Group’s employee data

A hacker claims to be selling data relating to thousands of current and former employees of India’s Piramal Group. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Data breach exposes US spyware maker behind Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook malware

Exclusive: The Minnesota-based spyware maker Spytech snooped on thousands of devices before it was hacked earlier this year. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Une grande loge des francs-maçons victime d’une cyberattaque des hackers de Lockbit

Le groupe de hackers Lockbit a revendiqué une cyberattaque contre la Grande Loge nationale française, une obédience maçonnique.

Lire la suite sur Numerama
Hacktivists Claim Leak of CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence

CrowdStrike has acknowledged the claims by the USDoD hacktivist group, which has provided a link to download the alleged threat actor list on a cybercrime forum

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
FBCS data breach impact now reaches 4.2 million people

Debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions (FBCS) has again increased the number of people impacted by a February data breach, now saying it affects 4.2 million people in…

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Explore Talent - 5,371,574 breached accounts

In July 2024, a data breach attributed to Explore Talent was publicly posted to a popular hacking forum. Containing 5.7M rows with 5.4M unique email addresses, the incident has been…

Lire la suite sur Have I Been Pwned latest breaches
Greece’s Land Registry agency breached in wave of 400 cyberattacks

The Land Registry agency in Greece has announced that it suffered a limited-scope data breach following a wave of 400 cyberattacks targeting its IT infrastructure over the last week. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
BreachForums v1 database leak is an OPSEC test for hackers

The entire database for the notorious BreachForums v1 hacking forum was released on Telegram Tuesday night, exposing a treasure trove of data, including members’ information, private messages, cryptocurrency addresses, and…

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
Crypto exchange Gemini discloses third-party data breach

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is warning it suffered a data breach incident caused by a cyberattack at its Automated Clearing House (ACH) service provider, whose name was not disclosed. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
ERP Firm Data Breach Exposes Over 750 Million Records

  A leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company based in Mexico inadvertently left an unsecured database online, exposing sensitive information on hundreds of thousands of users. This was discovered by…

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
Elon Musk’s X under fire over harvesting users’ data to train AI chatbot

X is facing scrutiny from its main European privacy regulator over collecting people’s posts to train its artificial intelligence chatbot, a move that may infringe upon data protection rules. …

Lire la suite sur Cybersecurity and Data Protection – POLITICO
12.9 million individuals affected by MediSecure cyber breach

Sensitive data, including personal and health information, was exposed in a cyber incident against MediSecure. 

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Daixin Gang Threatening to Leak 10 Million Ambulance Records

Data Theft Is Latest Cyberattack on an Emergency Medical Services ProviderRansomware group Daixin is threatening to leak sensitive medical information of 10 million patients on the dark web. The group…

Lire la suite sur DataBreachToday.eu RSS Syndication
Ascension Files Placeholder Breach Report for May Hack

Meanwhile, Wait Continues for Change Healthcare’s Breach Report in Massive AttackU.S. hospital chain Ascension has filed a placeholder breach report to federal regulators saying its May 8 ransomware attack affected…

Lire la suite sur DataBreachToday.eu RSS Syndication
