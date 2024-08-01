Les derniers gros vols de données (1 août 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Mexico’s Largest ERP Provider ClickBalance Exposes 769 Million Records
ClickBalance ERP provider’s cloud database exposed 769 million records, including API keys and email addresses. Learn how this…
WazirX to ‘socialize’ $230 million security breach loss among customers
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX announced on Saturday a controversial plan to “socialize” the $230 million loss from its recent security breach among all its customers, a move that has sent…
Pentagon IT Service Provider Hacked: U.S. Government Secrets Exposed
Leidos Holdings Inc., one of the largest IT services providers to the U.S. government, experienced a significant cybersecurity breach. Hackers leaked internal documents, raising concerns about the security of sensitive…
Hacker claims theft of Piramal Group’s employee data
A hacker claims to be selling data relating to thousands of current and former employees of India's Piramal Group.
Data breach exposes US spyware maker behind Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook malware
Exclusive: The Minnesota-based spyware maker Spytech snooped on thousands of devices before it was hacked earlier this year.
Une grande loge des francs-maçons victime d’une cyberattaque des hackers de Lockbit
Le groupe de hackers Lockbit a revendiqué une cyberattaque contre la Grande Loge nationale française, une obédience maçonnique.
Hacktivists Claim Leak of CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence
CrowdStrike has acknowledged the claims by the USDoD hacktivist group, which has provided a link to download the alleged threat actor list on a cybercrime forum
FBCS data breach impact now reaches 4.2 million people
Debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions (FBCS) has again increased the number of people impacted by a February data breach, now saying it affects 4.2 million people in…
Explore Talent – 5,371,574 breached accounts
In July 2024, a data breach attributed to Explore Talent was publicly posted to a popular hacking forum. Containing 5.7M rows with 5.4M unique email addresses, the incident has been…
Greece’s Land Registry agency breached in wave of 400 cyberattacks
The Land Registry agency in Greece has announced that it suffered a limited-scope data breach following a wave of 400 cyberattacks targeting its IT infrastructure over the last week. […]
BreachForums v1 database leak is an OPSEC test for hackers
The entire database for the notorious BreachForums v1 hacking forum was released on Telegram Tuesday night, exposing a treasure trove of data, including members’ information, private messages, cryptocurrency addresses, and…
Crypto exchange Gemini discloses third-party data breach
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is warning it suffered a data breach incident caused by a cyberattack at its Automated Clearing House (ACH) service provider, whose name was not disclosed. […]
ERP Firm Data Breach Exposes Over 750 Million Records
A leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company based in Mexico inadvertently left an unsecured database online, exposing sensitive information on hundreds of thousands of users. This was discovered by…
Elon Musk’s X under fire over harvesting users’ data to train AI chatbot
X is facing scrutiny from its main European privacy regulator over collecting people’s posts to train its artificial intelligence chatbot, a move that may infringe upon data protection rules. …
12.9 million individuals affected by MediSecure cyber breach
Sensitive data, including personal and health information, was exposed in a cyber incident against MediSecure.
Daixin Gang Threatening to Leak 10 Million Ambulance Records
Data Theft Is Latest Cyberattack on an Emergency Medical Services ProviderRansomware group Daixin is threatening to leak sensitive medical information of 10 million patients on the dark web. The group…
Ascension Files Placeholder Breach Report for May Hack
Meanwhile, Wait Continues for Change Healthcare’s Breach Report in Massive AttackU.S. hospital chain Ascension has filed a placeholder breach report to federal regulators saying its May 8 ransomware attack affected…