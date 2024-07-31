Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (31 juillet 2024)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer
CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft
The global IT outage on Friday resulted from a sensor configuration update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform that caused a Windows logic error.
ERP Firm Data Breach Exposes Over 750 Million Records
A leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company based in Mexico inadvertently left an unsecured database online, exposing sensitive information on hundreds of thousands of users. This was discovered by…
North Korean Hacker Indicted for Cyber Attacks on U.S. Hospitals, NASA, and Military Bases
Federal prosecutors announced the indictment of Rim Jong Hyok, a North Korean military intelligence operative, for his role in a conspiracy to hack into American healthcare providers, NASA, U.S. military…
India’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Hacked: $234.9 Million Stolen
India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange WazirX launches bug bounty program “to help recover the stolen funds” as cybercriminals stole…
