Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (31 juillet 2024)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft

The global IT outage on Friday resulted from a sensor configuration update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform that caused a Windows logic error.

Lire la suite sur The Verge – Cybersecurities
ERP Firm Data Breach Exposes Over 750 Million Records

  A leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company based in Mexico inadvertently left an unsecured database online, exposing sensitive information on hundreds of thousands of users. This was discovered by…

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
North Korean Hacker Indicted for Cyber Attacks on U.S. Hospitals, NASA, and Military Bases

 Federal prosecutors announced the indictment of Rim Jong Hyok, a North Korean military intelligence operative, for his role in a conspiracy to hack into American healthcare providers, NASA, U.S. military…

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
India’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Hacked: $234.9 Million Stolen

India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange WazirX launches bug bounty program “to help recover the stolen funds” as cybercriminals stole…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Mexico’s Largest ERP Provider ClickBalance Exposes 769 Million Records

ClickBalance ERP provider’s cloud database exposed 769 million records, including API keys and email addresses. Learn how this…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
