L’hebdo cybersécurité (28 juillet 2024)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Hackers shut down heating in Ukrainian city with malware, researchers say

Cybersecurity firm Dragos and Ukrainian authorities found a cyberattack targeting critical infrastructure in Lviv. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Data breach exposes US spyware maker behind Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook malware

Exclusive: The Minnesota-based spyware maker Spytech snooped on thousands of devices before it was hacked earlier this year. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
WazirX to ‘socialize’ $230 million security breach loss among customers

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX announced on Saturday a controversial plan to “socialize” the $230 million loss from its recent security breach among all its customers, a move that has sent…

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Des hackers russes profondément anti-Occident se font arrêter en Espagne

Trois hackers, membres du collectif anti-occident NoName057, ont été arrêtés par la police espagnole. Ce groupe de pirates ultranationaliste russe cible régulièrement les pays européens dans des opérations certes…

Lire la suite sur Numerama
A North Korean Hacker Tricked a US Security Vendor Into Hiring Him—and Immediately Tried to Hack Them

KnowBe4 detailed the incident in a recent blog post as a warning for other potential targets.

Lire la suite sur WIRED

North Korea Cyber Group Conducts Global Espionage Campaign to Advance Regime’s Military and Nuclear Programs

Lire la suite sur CISA Alerts
North Korean hacker used hospital ransomware attacks to fund espionage

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment Thursday of a North Korean hacker accused of carrying out ransomware operations that targeted American health care facilities and used the proceeds of those operations…

Lire la suite sur CyberScoop
Hacktivists Claim Leak of CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence

CrowdStrike has acknowledged the claims by the USDoD hacktivist group, which has provided a link to download the alleged threat actor list on a cybercrime forum

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
Phish-Friendly Domain Registry “.top” Put on Notice

The Chinese company in charge of handing out domain names ending in “.top” has been given until mid-August 2024 to show that it has put in place systems for managing…

Lire la suite sur Krebs on Security
Mexico’s Largest ERP Provider ClickBalance Exposes 769 Million Records

ClickBalance ERP provider’s cloud database exposed 769 million records, including API keys and email addresses. Learn how this…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
India’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Hacked: $234.9 Million Stolen

India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange WazirX launches bug bounty program “to help recover the stolen funds” as cybercriminals stole…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Researchers Warn of Increased Cyberterrorism Activity Targeting Paris Olympics

Cyberterrorism is on the rise, posing a significant threat to global events like the Paris Olympics and elections,…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Microsoft releases Windows repair tool to remove CrowdStrike driver

Microsoft has released a custom WinPE recovery tool to find and remove the faulty CrowdStrike update that crashed an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices on Friday. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Fake CrowdStrike fixes target companies with malware, data wipers

Threat actors are exploiting the massive business disruption from CrowdStrike’s glitchy update on Friday to target companies with data wipers and remote access tools. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Police infiltrates, takes down DigitalStress DDoS-for-hire service

DDoS-for-hire service DigitalStress was taken down on July 2 in a joint law enforcement operation led by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA). […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
French police push PlugX malware self-destruct payload to clean PCs

The French police and Europol are pushing out a “disinfection solution” that automatically removes the PlugX malware from infected devices in France. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
US offers $10M for tips on DPRK hacker linked to Maui ransomware attacks

The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that could help capture a North Korean military hacker. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Russian ransomware gangs account for 69% of all ransom proceeds

Russian-speaking threat actors accounted for at least 69% of all crypto proceeds linked to ransomware throughout the previous year, exceeding $500,000,000. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
US Offers $10M Reward for Information on North Korean Hacker

The individual is part of a DPRK-backed group known as Andariel, which is known for using the ‘Maui’ ransomware strain to target and extort healthcare entities.

Lire la suite sur Dark Reading
Ukraine’s cyber operation shut down the ATM services of major Russian banks

Ukraine launched a massive cyber operation that shut down the ATM services of the biggest Russian banks on July 27, reported the Kyiv Post. Ukraine has…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
