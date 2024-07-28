L’hebdo cybersécurité (28 juillet 2024)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Hackers shut down heating in Ukrainian city with malware, researchers say
Hackers shut down heating in Ukrainian city with malware, researchers say

Cybersecurity firm Dragos and Ukrainian authorities found a cyberattack targeting critical infrastructure in Lviv.
Data breach exposes US spyware maker behind Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook malware
Data breach exposes US spyware maker behind Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook malware

Exclusive: The Minnesota-based spyware maker Spytech snooped on thousands of devices before it was hacked earlier this year.
WazirX to ‘socialize’ $230 million security breach loss among customers
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX announced on Saturday a controversial plan to “socialize” the $230 million loss from its recent security breach among all its customers, a move that has sent…
Des hackers russes profondément anti-Occident se font arrêter en Espagne
Trois hackers, membres du collectif anti-occident NoName057, ont été arrêtés par la police espagnole. Ce groupe de pirates ultranationaliste russe cible régulièrement les pays européens dans des opérations certes…
A North Korean Hacker Tricked a US Security Vendor Into Hiring Him—and Immediately Tried to Hack Them
KnowBe4 detailed the incident in a recent blog post as a warning for other potential targets.
North Korea Cyber Group Conducts Global Espionage Campaign to Advance Regime’s Military and Nuclear Programs
Summary The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the following authoring partners are releasing this Cybersecurity Advisory to highlight cyber espionage activity associated with the Democratic People’s Republic of…
North Korean hacker used hospital ransomware attacks to fund espionage
Federal prosecutors announced the indictment Thursday of a North Korean hacker accused of carrying out ransomware operations that targeted American health care facilities and used the proceeds of those operations…
Hacktivists Claim Leak of CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence
CrowdStrike has acknowledged the claims by the USDoD hacktivist group, which has provided a link to download the alleged threat actor list on a cybercrime forum
Phish-Friendly Domain Registry “.top” Put on Notice
The Chinese company in charge of handing out domain names ending in “.top” has been given until mid-August 2024 to show that it has put in place systems for managing…
Mexico’s Largest ERP Provider ClickBalance Exposes 769 Million Records
ClickBalance ERP provider’s cloud database exposed 769 million records, including API keys and email addresses. Learn how this…
Researchers Warn of Increased Cyberterrorism Activity Targeting Paris Olympics
Cyberterrorism is on the rise, posing a significant threat to global events like the Paris Olympics and elections,…
Microsoft releases Windows repair tool to remove CrowdStrike driver
Microsoft has released a custom WinPE recovery tool to find and remove the faulty CrowdStrike update that crashed an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices on Friday. […]
Fake CrowdStrike fixes target companies with malware, data wipers
Threat actors are exploiting the massive business disruption from CrowdStrike’s glitchy update on Friday to target companies with data wipers and remote access tools. […]
Police infiltrates, takes down DigitalStress DDoS-for-hire service
DDoS-for-hire service DigitalStress was taken down on July 2 in a joint law enforcement operation led by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA). […]
French police push PlugX malware self-destruct payload to clean PCs
The French police and Europol are pushing out a “disinfection solution” that automatically removes the PlugX malware from infected devices in France. […]
US offers $10M for tips on DPRK hacker linked to Maui ransomware attacks
The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that could help capture a North Korean military hacker. […]
Russian ransomware gangs account for 69% of all ransom proceeds
Russian-speaking threat actors accounted for at least 69% of all crypto proceeds linked to ransomware throughout the previous year, exceeding $500,000,000. […]
Ukraine’s cyber operation shut down the ATM services of major Russian banks
Ukraine launched a massive cyber operation that shut down the ATM services of the biggest Russian banks on July 27, reported the Kyiv Post. Ukraine has…