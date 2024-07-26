Catégories
Actus Cybercrimes

Les dernières actus des cybercriminels (26 juillet 2024)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

17-Year-Old Linked to Scattered Spider Cybercrime Syndicate Arrested in U.K.

Law enforcement officials in the U.K. have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Walsall who is suspected to be a member of the notorious Scattered Spider cybercrime syndicate. The arrest was…

Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira To Face Military Court-Martial

Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty in March to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents, will now face a military court-martial.

300 arrests made in crackdown of West African cyber fraud group

An international law enforcement operation targeting the sprawling West African organized crime and cyber fraud ecosystem led to 300 arrests, $3 million in assets seized and 720 blocked bank accounts,…

Two Russian Nationals Plead Guilty in LockBit Ransomware Attacks

Two Russian nationals have pleaded guilty in a U.S. court for their participation as affiliates in the LockBit ransomware scheme and helping facilitate ransomware attacks across the world. The…

FBI is working to break into the phone of the Trump rally shooter

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Investigators are working to break into…

Judge dismisses key claims in SEC lawsuit on 2020 SolarWinds hack

The original lawsuit faced pushback from dozens of cybersecurity executives.

Actus cybersécurité en Suisse

