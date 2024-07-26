Les actus cybersécurité de l’Europe (26 juillet 2024)

Voici la sélection des actus cybersécurité de la semaine passée pour l’Europe.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Meta prive l’Europe de son modèle d’IA multimodal
Multimodaux, les nouveaux modèles d’IA de Meta ne signeront pas leur arrivée en Europe. Le groupe justifie la nature imprévisible de la réglementation européenne.
Alarm Bells Ring in Germany Over Chinese Tech Advancements
During the next five years, Germany will phase out components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from its 5G wireless network. This will likely worsen its already strained ties…
Cybercriminals Heavily Preparing For 2024 Paris Olympic Games Based Attacks
Major sporting events with massive online audiences, like the World Cup and Olympics, have become magnets for cyberattacks, which are growing rapidly as documented attacks skyrocketed from 212 million at…
NATO readies to launch first-of-its-kind integrated cyber defense center
In a move to collectively confront adversarial threats to NATO’s communications and computer networks that continue to intensify, allies are set to formalize and unveil plans this week for the…
Europe confirms first clutch of DSA grievances on Elon Musk’s X
The platform formerly known as Twitter has earned the dubious honor of being the first very large online platform (VLOP) to face a preliminary finding of breaching the European Union’s…