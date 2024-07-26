Catégories
Sur les réseaux sociaux

Les actus cybersécurité de l’Europe (26 juillet 2024)

Voici la sélection des actus cybersécurité de la semaine passée pour l’Europe.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Meta prive l'Europe de son modèle d'IA multimodal

Meta prive l’Europe de son modèle d’IA multimodal

Multimodaux, les nouveaux modèles d’IA de Meta ne signeront pas leur arrivée en Europe. Le groupe justifie la nature imprévisible de la réglementation européenne.

Lire la suite sur GNT – actualités
Alarm Bells Ring in Germany Over Chinese Tech Advancements

Alarm Bells Ring in Germany Over Chinese Tech Advancements

 During the next five years, Germany will phase out components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from its 5G wireless network. This will likely worsen its already strained ties…

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
Cybercriminals Heavily Preparing For 2024 Paris Olympic Games Based Attacks

Cybercriminals Heavily Preparing For 2024 Paris Olympic Games Based Attacks

Major sporting events with massive online audiences, like the World Cup and Olympics, have become magnets for cyberattacks, which are growing rapidly as documented attacks skyrocketed from 212 million at…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
NATO readies to launch first-of-its-kind integrated cyber defense center

NATO readies to launch first-of-its-kind integrated cyber defense center

In a move to collectively confront adversarial threats to NATO’s communications and computer networks that continue to intensify, allies are set to formalize and unveil plans this week for the…

Lire la suite sur DefenseScoop
Europe confirms first clutch of DSA grievances on Elon Musk’s X

Europe confirms first clutch of DSA grievances on Elon Musk’s X

The platform formerly known as Twitter has earned the dubious honor of being the first very large online platform (VLOP) to face a preliminary finding of breaching the European Union’s…

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Oui pour un café merci !

Des idées de lecture cybersécurité

OSINT GUIDE DU CYBER RENSEIGNEMENT

Cyber-résilience en entreprise - Enjeux, référentiels et bonnes pratiques (2e édition)

Cyberattaques: Les dessous d'une menace mondiale

Abonnez-vous au canal Telegram
Abonnez-vous au canal Whatsapp
S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 2 envois / semaine

Actus cybersécurité en Suisse

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 2 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend