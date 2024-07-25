Les derniers gros vols de données (25 juillet 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Massive Data of 361M Unique Emails & Passwords Up For Sale on Telegram
Cybersecurity researchers discovered one of the largest data breaches in history, with 361 million unique emails, usernames, and passwords now available for sale on dark web forums. …
MediSecure Data Breach: 12.9 Million Australian Users’ Sensitive Data Hacked
In one of the largest cyber breaches in Australian history, MediSecure, a former provider of digital prescriptions, has revealed that hackers earlier this year stole the personal and medical data…
Pinterest Data Leak: Hackers Claiming Access to 60 Million Rows of Data
Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform with over 518 million monthly active users, faces a potential data leak that could affect millions of users. A hacker known as “Tchao1337” has allegedly…
SFR piraté : 1,4 million de données d’abonnés auraient été dérobées
SFR est frappé par une fuite massive de données. Les informations de 1,4 million de clients ont été proposées à la vente sur un forum fréquenté par les cybercriminels. Cette…
SAP AI Core Flaws Expose Sensitive Customer Data and Keys
All SAP AI Core vulnerabilities were reported to SAP by Wiz and have since been fixed
Hacker Subscription Service Exposes 600,000 Bank Card Details
A disturbing new hacker subscription service has emerged, offering access to 600,000 stolen bank card details for a fee of just £120. This service, identified by cybersecurity researchers from Flare,…
Cyberattack Exposes Patient Data in Leicestershire
A recent cyberattack has compromised sensitive patient data in Leicestershire, affecting several healthcare practices across the region. The breach, which targeted electronic patient records, has led to significant concerns over…
Activist Hacking Group Claims Leak of Disney’s Internal Data
An activist hacking group has alleged that it leaked a substantial amount of Disney’s internal communications, including details about unreleased projects, raw images, computer code, and some login credentials.The…
Email addresses of 15 million Trello users leaked on hacking forum
A threat actor has released over 15 million email addresses associated with Trello accounts that were collected using an unsecured API in January. […]
Yacht giant MarineMax data breach impacts over 123,000 people
MarineMax, self-described as the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, is notifying over 123,000 customers whose personal information was stolen in a March security breach claimed by the Rhysida…
Over 400,000 Life360 user phone numbers leaked via unsecured API
A threat actor has leaked a database containing the personal information of 442,519 Life360 customers collected by abusing a flaw in the login API. […]
BMW Hong Kong Faces Major Data Breach: 14,000 Customer Records Exposed
BMW Hong Kong has reportedly suffered a data breach affecting approximately 14,000 customers. The leak, which came to light on July 16, 2024, has exposed sensitive personal information, raising concerns…
GitHub Token Leak Exposes Python’s Core Repositories to Potential Attacks
Cybersecurity researchers said they discovered an accidentally leaked GitHub token that could have granted elevated access to the GitHub repositories of the Python language, Python Package Index (PyPI), and the…
AT&T reportedly gave $370,000 to a hacker to delete its stolen customer data
Illustration by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge AT&T paid a hacker about…
Dallas County: Data of 200,000 exposed in 2023 ransomware attack
Dallas County is notifying over 200,000 people that the Play ransomware attack, which occurred in October 2023, exposed their personal data to cybercriminals. […]
Rite Aid confirms data breach after June ransomware attack
Pharmacy giant Rite Aid confirmed a data breach after suffering a cyberattack in June, which was claimed by the RansomHub ransomware operation. […]
Data breach exposes millions of mSpy spyware customers
A huge batch of mSpy customer service emails dating back to 2014 were stolen in a May data breach. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.
Shopify révèle une fuite de données, mais dément avoir été piraté
Un cybercriminel a mis en vente une base de données liées à Shopify, comprenant des informations personnelles comme les noms, adresses e-mail et numéros de téléphone des utilisateurs. La plateforme…