Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (24 juillet 2024)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer
CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft
CrowdStrike’s faulty update caused a worldwide tech disaster that affected 8.5 million Windows devices on Friday, according to Microsoft. Microsoft says that’s “less than one percent of all Windows machines,” but it was enough to create problems for retailers, banks, airlines, and many other industries, as well as everyone who relies on them.
Costs From UnitedHealth’s Ransomware Attack Soar to at Least $2.3 Billion
A $22 million ransom payment pales in comparison to the estimated $2.3 billion this year’s ransomware incident is expected to cost the health insurance provider. The massive ransomware attack at…
Disney’s Internal Slack Messages Reportedly Leak in 1 Terabyte Tranche From Hacktivists
The threat actor behind the alleged breach claims it is a “hacktivist” group dedicated to defending artists from generative AI.
Paris 2024 Olympics Face Escalating Cyber-Threats
Fortinet observed an 80-90% increase in darknet activity targeting the Olympics between 2023 and 2024
Pinterest Data Leak: Hackers Claiming Access to 60 Million Rows of Data
Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform with over 518 million monthly active users, faces a potential data leak that could affect millions of users. A hacker known as “Tchao1337” has allegedly…