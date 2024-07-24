Catégories
Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (24 juillet 2024)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft

CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft

CrowdStrike’s faulty update caused a worldwide tech disaster that affected 8.5 million Windows devices on Friday, according to Microsoft. Microsoft says that’s “less than one percent of all Windows machines,” but it was enough to create problems for retailers, banks, airlines, and many other industries, as well as everyone who relies on them.

Lire la suite sur The Verge – Cybersecurities
Costs From UnitedHealth's Ransomware Attack Soar to at Least $2.3 Billion

Costs From UnitedHealth’s Ransomware Attack Soar to at Least $2.3 Billion

A $22 million ransom payment pales in comparison to the estimated $2.3 billion this year’s ransomware incident is expected to cost the health insurance provider. The massive ransomware attack at…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Disney’s Internal Slack Messages Reportedly Leak in 1 Terabyte Tranche From Hacktivists

Disney’s Internal Slack Messages Reportedly Leak in 1 Terabyte Tranche From Hacktivists

The threat actor behind the alleged breach claims it is a “hacktivist” group dedicated to defending artists from generative AI.

Lire la suite sur Gizmodo
Paris 2024 Olympics Face Escalating Cyber-Threats

Paris 2024 Olympics Face Escalating Cyber-Threats

Fortinet observed an 80-90% increase in darknet activity targeting the Olympics between 2023 and 2024

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
Pinterest Data Leak: Hackers Claiming Access to 60 Million Rows of Data

Pinterest Data Leak: Hackers Claiming Access to 60 Million Rows of Data

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform with over 518 million monthly active users, faces a potential data leak that could affect millions of users. A hacker known as “Tchao1337” has allegedly…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Actus cybersécurité en Suisse

