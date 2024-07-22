Catégories
Les vulnérabilités critiques à suivre (22 juillet 2024)

Voici la sélection des vulnérabilités de cybersécurité les plus critiques découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Researchers: Weak Security Defaults Enabled Squarespace Domains Hijacks

Researchers: Weak Security Defaults Enabled Squarespace Domains Hijacks

At least a dozen organizations with domain names at domain registrar Squarespace saw their websites hijacked last week. Squarespace bought all assets of Google Domains a year ago, but many…

Lire la suite sur Krebs on Security
Cisco Warns of Critical Flaw Affecting On-Prem Smart Software Manager

Cisco Warns of Critical Flaw Affecting On-Prem Smart Software Manager

Cisco has released patches to address a maximum-severity security flaw impacting Smart Software Manager On-Prem (Cisco SSM On-Prem) that could enable a remote, unauthenticated attacker to change the password of…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
20 Million Trusted Domains Vulnerable to Email Hosting Exploits

20 Million Trusted Domains Vulnerable to Email Hosting Exploits

Three newly discovered SMTP smuggling attack techniques can exploit misconfigurations and design decisions made by at least 50 email-hosting providers.

Lire la suite sur Dark Reading
Atlassian Data Center & Server Flaw Let Hackers Execute Arbitrary Code

Atlassian Data Center & Server Flaw Let Hackers Execute Arbitrary Code

Atlassian, a leading provider of collaboration and productivity software, has released critical security updates addressing multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in its Data Center and Server products. If exploited, these vulnerabilities could…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Ivanti Endpoint Manager SQLi Vulnerability Allows Remote Code Execution

Ivanti Endpoint Manager SQLi Vulnerability Allows Remote Code Execution

A critical security flaw, CVE-2024-37381, has been discovered in the Ivanti Endpoint Manager (EPM) 2024 flat. The vulnerability is an unspecified SQL injection flaw in the core server component of EPM, potentially…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
New VPN Port Shadow Vulnerability Let Hackers Intercept Encrypted Traffic

New VPN Port Shadow Vulnerability Let Hackers Intercept Encrypted Traffic

Researchers examined how connection tracking, a fundamental function in operating systems, can be exploited to compromise VPN security and identified a new attack method named “port shadow” that allows attackers…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Oracle WebLogic Server Vulnerability Allows Complete Server Take Over

Oracle WebLogic Server Vulnerability Allows Complete Server Take Over

A critical vulnerability identified as CVE-2024-21181 has been discovered in the Oracle WebLogic Server, posing a significant risk to affected systems. This vulnerability, disclosed on July…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
HPE Critical 3PAR Processor Flaw Let Remote Attackers Bypass Authentication

HPE Critical 3PAR Processor Flaw Let Remote Attackers Bypass Authentication

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has addressed a critical vulnerability in its 3PAR Service Processor software that could have far-reaching implications for organizations relying on HPE 3PAR StoreServ Storage systems. …

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
SAP AI Core Vulnerabilities Expose Customer Data to Cyber Attacks

SAP AI Core Vulnerabilities Expose Customer Data to Cyber Attacks

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered security shortcomings in SAP AI Core cloud-based platform for creating and deploying predictive artificial intelligence (AI) workflows that could be exploited to get hold of access…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News — Hacking, Cyber and Internet Security
Faulty CrowdStrike Update Crashes Windows Systems, Impacting Businesses Worldwide

Faulty CrowdStrike Update Crashes Windows Systems, Impacting Businesses Worldwide

Businesses across the world have been hit by widespread disruptions to their Windows workstations stemming from a faulty update pushed out by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike is actively working with…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News — Hacking, Cyber and Internet Security
SolarWinds Patches 8 Critical Flaws in Access Rights Manager Software

SolarWinds Patches 8 Critical Flaws in Access Rights Manager Software

SolarWinds has addressed a set of critical security flaws impacting its Access Rights Manager (ARM) software that could be exploited to access sensitive information or execute arbitrary code. Of the…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News — Hacking, Cyber and Internet Security
Deutsche Marine will ihre Floppy Disks loswerden

Deutsche Marine will ihre Floppy Disks loswerden

Die Deutsche Marine will ihre rund 30 Jahre alten Fregatten der Brandenburg-Klasse modernisieren. Damit will sie auch die in die Jahre gekommenen 8-Zoll-Diskettenlaufwerke ersetzen. Dies geht aus einer Ausschreibung hervor,…

Lire la suite sur www.inside-it.ch Feed
