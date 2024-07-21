L’hebdo cybersécurité (21 juillet 2024)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Global Microsoft Meltdown Tied to Bad Crowdstrike Update
A faulty software update from cybersecurity vendor Crowdstrike crippled countless Microsoft Windows computers across the globe today, disrupting everything from airline travel and financial institutions to hospitals and businesses online….
CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft
CrowdStrike’s faulty update caused a worldwide tech disaster that affected 8.5 million Windows devices on Friday, according to Microsoft. Microsoft says that’s “less than one percent of all Windows machines,” but it was enough to create problems for retailers, banks, airlines, and many other industries, as well as everyone who relies on them.
US cyber agency CISA says malicious hackers are ‘taking advantage’ of CrowdStrike outage
CISA confirmed the CrowdStrike outage was not caused by a cyberattack, but urged caution as malicious hackers exploit the situation. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.
FBI Successfully Unlocks Password-protected Trump Shooting Suspect’s Phone
The FBI revealed on Monday that they have achieved access to the phone of the alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, marking a notable breakthrough in the probe of the recent…
Hackers use PoC exploits in attacks 22 minutes after release
Threat actors are quick to weaponize available proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits in actual attacks, sometimes as quickly as 22 minutes after exploits are made publicly available. […]
UK teen arrested in connection to MGM hack
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Police in the UK have arrested…
Disney’s Internal Slack Messages Reportedly Leak in 1 Terabyte Tranche From Hacktivists
The threat actor behind the alleged breach claims it is a “hacktivist” group dedicated to defending artists from generative AI.
Paris 2024 Olympics Face Escalating Cyber-Threats
Fortinet observed an 80-90% increase in darknet activity targeting the Olympics between 2023 and 2024
Kaspersky Exits U.S. Market Following Commerce Department Ban
Russian security vendor Kaspersky has said it’s exiting the U.S. market nearly a month after the Commerce Department announced a ban on the sale of its software in the country…
Inside a Violent Gang’s Ruthless Crypto-Stealing Home Invasion Spree
Cryptocurrency has always made a ripe target for theft—and not just hacking, but the old-fashioned, up-close-and-personal kind, too. Given that it can be irreversibly transferred in seconds with little more…
Costs From UnitedHealth’s Ransomware Attack Soar to at Least $2.3 Billion
A $22 million ransom payment pales in comparison to the estimated $2.3 billion this year’s ransomware incident is expected to cost the health insurance provider. The massive ransomware attack at…
MediSecure data breach impacted 12.9 million individuals
Personal and health information of 12.9 million individuals was exposed in a ransomware attack on Australian digital prescription services provider MediSecure. MediSecure is a company that…
Email addresses of 15 million Trello users leaked on hacking forum
A threat actor has released over 15 million email addresses associated with Trello accounts that were collected using an unsecured API in January. […]
AT&T Paid $370,000 to Hacker For Deleting Stolen Records
AT&T reportedly paid a hacker approximately $370,000 to delete stolen customer data. The payment was made to ensure the erasure of call and text records that had been illicitly obtained…
Pinterest Data Leak: Hackers Claiming Access to 60 Million Rows of Data
Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform with over 518 million monthly active users, faces a potential data leak that could affect millions of users. A hacker known as “Tchao1337” has allegedly…
Diese Smartphones können FBI und Co. mit Cellebrite knacken
Polizeibehörden können mit Tools von Cellebrite unter anderem gesperrte Smartphones knacken. Eine geleakte Liste zeigt jetzt, für welche Modelle das grundsätzlich möglich ist.
Singapore Banks to Phase Out OTPs for Online Logins Within 3 Months
Retail banking institutions in Singapore have three months to phase out the use of one-time passwords (OTPs) for authentication purposes when signing into online accounts to mitigate the risk of…