L’hebdo cybersécurité (21 juillet 2024)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Global Microsoft Meltdown Tied to Bad Crowdstrike Update

A faulty software update from cybersecurity vendor Crowdstrike crippled countless Microsoft Windows computers across the globe today, disrupting everything from airline travel and financial institutions to hospitals and businesses online….

Lire la suite sur Krebs on Security
CrowdStrike’s faulty update crashed 8.5 million Windows devices, says Microsoft

CrowdStrike’s faulty update caused a worldwide tech disaster that affected 8.5 million Windows devices on Friday, according to Microsoft. Microsoft says that’s “less than one percent of all Windows machines,” but it was enough to create problems for retailers, banks, airlines, and many other industries, as well as everyone who relies on them.

Lire la suite sur The Verge – Cybersecurities
US cyber agency CISA says malicious hackers are ‘taking advantage’ of CrowdStrike outage

CISA confirmed the CrowdStrike outage was not caused by a cyberattack, but urged caution as malicious hackers exploit the situation. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
FBI Successfully Unlocks Password-protected Trump Shooting Suspect’s Phone

The FBI revealed on Monday that they have achieved access to the phone of the alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, marking a notable breakthrough in the probe of the recent…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Hackers use PoC exploits in attacks 22 minutes after release

Threat actors are quick to weaponize available proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits in actual attacks, sometimes as quickly as 22 minutes after exploits are made publicly available. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
UK teen arrested in connection to MGM hack

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Police in the UK have arrested…

Lire la suite sur The Verge – All Posts
Disney’s Internal Slack Messages Reportedly Leak in 1 Terabyte Tranche From Hacktivists

The threat actor behind the alleged breach claims it is a “hacktivist” group dedicated to defending artists from generative AI.

Lire la suite sur Gizmodo
Paris 2024 Olympics Face Escalating Cyber-Threats

Fortinet observed an 80-90% increase in darknet activity targeting the Olympics between 2023 and 2024

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
Kaspersky Exits U.S. Market Following Commerce Department Ban

Russian security vendor Kaspersky has said it’s exiting the U.S. market nearly a month after the Commerce Department announced a ban on the sale of its software in the country…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
Inside a Violent Gang's Ruthless Crypto-Stealing Home Invasion Spree

Cryptocurrency has always made a ripe target for theft—and not just hacking, but the old-fashioned, up-close-and-personal kind, too. Given that it can be irreversibly transferred in seconds with little more…

Lire la suite sur wired.com
Costs From UnitedHealth's Ransomware Attack Soar to at Least $2.3 Billion

A $22 million ransom payment pales in comparison to the estimated $2.3 billion this year’s ransomware incident is expected to cost the health insurance provider. The massive ransomware attack at…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
MediSecure data breach impacted 12.9 million individuals

Personal and health information of 12.9 million individuals was exposed in a ransomware attack on Australian digital prescription services provider MediSecure. MediSecure is a company that…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Email addresses of 15 million Trello users leaked on hacking forum

A threat actor has released over 15 million email addresses associated with Trello accounts that were collected using an unsecured API in January. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
AT&T Paid $370,000 to Hacker For Deleting Stolen Records

AT&T reportedly paid a hacker approximately $370,000 to delete stolen customer data. The payment was made to ensure the erasure of call and text records that had been illicitly obtained…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Pinterest Data Leak: Hackers Claiming Access to 60 Million Rows of Data

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform with over 518 million monthly active users, faces a potential data leak that could affect millions of users. A hacker known as “Tchao1337” has allegedly…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Diese Smartphones können FBI und Co. mit Cellebrite knacken

Polizeibehörden können mit Tools von Cellebrite unter anderem gesperrte Smartphones knacken. Eine geleakte Liste zeigt jetzt, für welche Modelle das grundsätzlich möglich ist.

Lire la suite sur Swiss IT Magazine – News
Singapore Banks to Phase Out OTPs for Online Logins Within 3 Months

Retail banking institutions in Singapore have three months to phase out the use of one-time passwords (OTPs) for authentication purposes when signing into online accounts to mitigate the risk of…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
