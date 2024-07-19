Catégories
Sur les réseaux sociaux
Actus Cybercrimes

Les dernières actus des cybercriminels (19 juillet 2024)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Notorious Hacker Kingpin ‘Tank’ Is Finally Going to Prison

Notorious Hacker Kingpin ‘Tank’ Is Finally Going to Prison

The cybercrime boss, who helped lead the prolific Zeus malware gang and was on the FBI’s “most wanted” list for years, has been sentenced to 18 years and ordered to…

Lire la suite sur WIRED
Zeus Banking Malware Player Gets 9-Year Prison Term

Zeus Banking Malware Player Gets 9-Year Prison Term

Ukrainian Hacker Vyacheslav Penchukov Was on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ List for a DecadeUkrainian hacker Vyacheslav Penchukov, who helped lead two different cybercrime groups that relied on Zeus and IcedID malware…

Lire la suite sur DataBreachToday.eu RSS Syndication
U.S. Seizes Domains Used by AI-Powered Russian Bot Farm for Disinformation

U.S. Seizes Domains Used by AI-Powered Russian Bot Farm for Disinformation

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) said it seized two internet domains and searched nearly 1,000 social media accounts that Russian threat actors allegedly used to covertly spread pro-Kremlin disinformation…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
Man Loses Nuclear Security Clearance After Getting Catfished by a Celebrity Meme

Man Loses Nuclear Security Clearance After Getting Catfished by a Celebrity Meme

The man was arrested after embezzling more than $3,000 from a non-profit and getting into a physical fight with this sons.

Lire la suite sur Gizmodo
Un hacker d’Odessa arrêté pour vol de données bancaires

Un hacker d’Odessa arrêté pour vol de données bancaires

À Odessa, un hacker de 36 ans a été arrêté par le Service de sécurité d’Ukraine (SBU) pour avoir développé des virus informatiques visant à voler des fonds et des…

Lire la suite sur ZATAZ News
Europol says Home Routing mobile encryption feature aids criminals

Europol says Home Routing mobile encryption feature aids criminals

Europol is proposing solutions to avoid challenges posed by privacy-enhancing technologies in Home Routing that hinder law enforcement’s ability to intercept communications during criminal investigations. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Oui pour un café merci !

Des idées de lecture cybersécurité

OSINT GUIDE DU CYBER RENSEIGNEMENT

Cyber-résilience en entreprise - Enjeux, référentiels et bonnes pratiques (2e édition)

Cyberattaques: Les dessous d'une menace mondiale

Abonnez-vous au canal Telegram
Abonnez-vous au canal Whatsapp
S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Actus cybersécurité en Suisse

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend