Les dernières actus des cybercriminels (19 juillet 2024)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Notorious Hacker Kingpin ‘Tank’ Is Finally Going to Prison
The cybercrime boss, who helped lead the prolific Zeus malware gang and was on the FBI’s “most wanted” list for years, has been sentenced to 18 years and ordered to…
Zeus Banking Malware Player Gets 9-Year Prison Term
Ukrainian Hacker Vyacheslav Penchukov Was on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ List for a DecadeUkrainian hacker Vyacheslav Penchukov, who helped lead two different cybercrime groups that relied on Zeus and IcedID malware…
U.S. Seizes Domains Used by AI-Powered Russian Bot Farm for Disinformation
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) said it seized two internet domains and searched nearly 1,000 social media accounts that Russian threat actors allegedly used to covertly spread pro-Kremlin disinformation…
Man Loses Nuclear Security Clearance After Getting Catfished by a Celebrity Meme
The man was arrested after embezzling more than $3,000 from a non-profit and getting into a physical fight with this sons.
Un hacker d’Odessa arrêté pour vol de données bancaires
À Odessa, un hacker de 36 ans a été arrêté par le Service de sécurité d’Ukraine (SBU) pour avoir développé des virus informatiques visant à voler des fonds et des…
Europol says Home Routing mobile encryption feature aids criminals
Europol is proposing solutions to avoid challenges posed by privacy-enhancing technologies in Home Routing that hinder law enforcement’s ability to intercept communications during criminal investigations. […]