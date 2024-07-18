Catégories
Sur les réseaux sociaux
Actus Vols de données

Les derniers gros vols de données (18 juillet 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

AT&T breach leaked call and text records from ‘nearly all’ wireless customers

AT&T breach leaked call and text records from ‘nearly all’ wireless customers

AT&T revealed Friday morning that a cybersecurity attack had exposed call records and texts from “nearly all” of the carrier’s cellular customers …

Lire la suite sur The Verge – All Posts
Massive Truecaller Data Leak Exposes 273 Million Indian Users’ Information

Massive Truecaller Data Leak Exposes 273 Million Indian Users’ Information

A massive data leak involving Truecaller, the popular caller ID and spam-blocking app, has reportedly exposed the personal information of 273 million Indian users. The leak, which…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Massive 9.4GB Twitter Data Leaked Online – 200 Million Records Exposed

Massive 9.4GB Twitter Data Leaked Online – 200 Million Records Exposed

Researchers at Cyber Press discovered a 9.4GB leaked Twitter user data containing nearly 200 million user data records. This leak, sourced from a Twitter database or scrape, represents one of…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Data breach exposes millions of mSpy spyware customers

Data breach exposes millions of mSpy spyware customers

A huge batch of mSpy customer service emails dating back to 2014 were stolen in a May data breach. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Shopify révèle une fuite de données, mais dément avoir été piraté

Shopify révèle une fuite de données, mais dément avoir été piraté

Un cybercriminel a mis en vente une base de données liées à Shopify, comprenant des informations personnelles comme les noms, adresses e-mail et numéros de téléphone des utilisateurs. La plateforme…

Lire la suite sur Flux toutes les actualités – 01net
Fuite de données chez Microsoft : plus de 2000 employés ont été compromis

Fuite de données chez Microsoft : plus de 2000 employés ont été compromis

Après Shopify et Nokia, c’est au tour de Microsoft de se retrouver dans le viseur de 888, un cybercriminel spécialisé dans les fuites de données. Le hacker a publié des…

Lire la suite sur Flux toutes les actualités – 01net
Crooks Steal Phone, SMS Records for Nearly All AT&T Customers

Crooks Steal Phone, SMS Records for Nearly All AT&T Customers

AT&T Corp. disclosed today that a new data breach has exposed phone call and text message records for roughly 110 million people — nearly all of its customers. AT&T said…

Lire la suite sur Krebs on Security
Unsecured Database Exposed 39 Million Sensitive Legal Records Online

Millions of Legal Documents Exposed Online! Sensitive data leak raises security concerns for the legal industry. Learn how…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Disney’s Internal Slack Breached? NullBulge Leaks 1.1 TiB of Data

Disney’s Internal Slack Breached? NullBulge Leaks 1.1 TiB of Data

Hacktivist group NullBulge claims to have breached Disney, leaking 1.1 TiB of internal Slack data. The leak allegedly…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Dark Web Malware Logs Expose 3,300 Users Linked to Child Abuse Sites

Dark Web Malware Logs Expose 3,300 Users Linked to Child Abuse Sites

An analysis of information-stealing malware logs published on the dark web has led to the discovery of thousands of consumers of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), indicating how such information…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
Chinese Expert Confirms Authenticity of Leaked F-35 and F-15 Documents

Chinese Expert Confirms Authenticity of Leaked F-35 and F-15 Documents

 One of the key findings of a Chinese expert on information security is the authenticity of recent documents that leaked information on the F-35 fighter jet and sensitive US weapons….

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
More than 31 million customer email addresses exposed following Neiman Marcus data breach

More than 31 million customer email addresses exposed following Neiman Marcus data breach

The recent data breach suffered by the American luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus has exposed more than 31 million customer email addresses. In May 2024,…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Advance Auto Parts Data Breach Affects 2.3M Customers

Advance Auto Parts Data Breach Affects 2.3M Customers

Threat actors had access to the automotive provider’s networks for more than a month before they were discovered.

Lire la suite sur Dark Reading
Evolve Bank says data breach impacts 7.6 million Americans

Evolve Bank says data breach impacts 7.6 million Americans

Evolve Bank & Trust (Evolve) is sending notices of a data breach to 7.6 million Americans whose data was stolen during a recent LockBit ransomware attack. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Advance Auto Parts data breach impacts 2.3 million people

Advance Auto Parts data breach impacts 2.3 million people

Advance Auto Parts is sending data breach notifications to over 2.3 million people whose personal data was stolen in recent Snowflake data theft attacks. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Cybersécurité : des chercheurs découvrent un fichier de près de 10 milliards de mots de passe

Cybersécurité : des chercheurs découvrent un fichier de près de 10 milliards de mots de passe

Les chercheurs de Cybernews ont découvert sur le dark web une liste comprenant 9,9 milliards de mots de passe uniques et non chiffrés. Ce…

Lire la suite sur Usine Digitale – Cybersécurité
1.4 GB of NSA Data Leaked – Phone Numbers, Email Addresss & More Classified Data Exposed Online

1.4 GB of NSA Data Leaked – Phone Numbers, Email Addresss & More Classified Data Exposed Online

Researchers from Cyber Press, who reported a massive Twitter data leak today, found another data leak online. This time, cybercriminals exposed a file with 1.4 GB of leaked data from the National…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Threat Actors Claiming Breach of Nokia Database – Sensitive Data Exposed

Threat Actors Claiming Breach of Nokia Database – Sensitive Data Exposed

Threat actors have claimed responsibility for a breach of Nokia’s database. According to the post, Nokia suffered a data breach from a third party that exposed 7,622…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Rite Aid confirms data breach after June ransomware attack

Rite Aid confirms data breach after June ransomware attack

Pharmacy giant Rite Aid confirmed a data breach after suffering a cyberattack in June, which was claimed by the RansomHub ransomware operation. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
Dallas County: Data of 200,000 exposed in 2023 ransomware attack

Dallas County: Data of 200,000 exposed in 2023 ransomware attack

Dallas County is notifying over 200,000 people that the Play ransomware attack, which occurred in October 2023, exposed their personal data to cybercriminals. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
Oui pour un café merci !

Des idées de lecture cybersécurité

OSINT GUIDE DU CYBER RENSEIGNEMENT

Cyber-résilience en entreprise - Enjeux, référentiels et bonnes pratiques (2e édition)

Cyberattaques: Les dessous d'une menace mondiale

Abonnez-vous au canal Telegram
Abonnez-vous au canal Whatsapp
S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Actus cybersécurité en Suisse

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend