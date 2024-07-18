Les derniers gros vols de données (18 juillet 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
AT&T breach leaked call and text records from ‘nearly all’ wireless customers
AT&T revealed Friday morning that a cybersecurity attack had exposed call records and texts from “nearly all” of the carrier’s cellular customers …
Massive Truecaller Data Leak Exposes 273 Million Indian Users’ Information
A massive data leak involving Truecaller, the popular caller ID and spam-blocking app, has reportedly exposed the personal information of 273 million Indian users. The leak, which…
Massive 9.4GB Twitter Data Leaked Online – 200 Million Records Exposed
Researchers at Cyber Press discovered a 9.4GB leaked Twitter user data containing nearly 200 million user data records. This leak, sourced from a Twitter database or scrape, represents one of…
Data breach exposes millions of mSpy spyware customers
A huge batch of mSpy customer service emails dating back to 2014 were stolen in a May data breach. © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. For personal use only.
Shopify révèle une fuite de données, mais dément avoir été piraté
Un cybercriminel a mis en vente une base de données liées à Shopify, comprenant des informations personnelles comme les noms, adresses e-mail et numéros de téléphone des utilisateurs. La plateforme…
Fuite de données chez Microsoft : plus de 2000 employés ont été compromis
Après Shopify et Nokia, c’est au tour de Microsoft de se retrouver dans le viseur de 888, un cybercriminel spécialisé dans les fuites de données. Le hacker a publié des…
Crooks Steal Phone, SMS Records for Nearly All AT&T Customers
AT&T Corp. disclosed today that a new data breach has exposed phone call and text message records for roughly 110 million people — nearly all of its customers. AT&T said…
Unsecured Database Exposed 39 Million Sensitive Legal Records Online
Millions of Legal Documents Exposed Online! Sensitive data leak raises security concerns for the legal industry. Learn how…
Disney’s Internal Slack Breached? NullBulge Leaks 1.1 TiB of Data
Hacktivist group NullBulge claims to have breached Disney, leaking 1.1 TiB of internal Slack data. The leak allegedly…
Dark Web Malware Logs Expose 3,300 Users Linked to Child Abuse Sites
An analysis of information-stealing malware logs published on the dark web has led to the discovery of thousands of consumers of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), indicating how such information…
Chinese Expert Confirms Authenticity of Leaked F-35 and F-15 Documents
One of the key findings of a Chinese expert on information security is the authenticity of recent documents that leaked information on the F-35 fighter jet and sensitive US weapons….
More than 31 million customer email addresses exposed following Neiman Marcus data breach
The recent data breach suffered by the American luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus has exposed more than 31 million customer email addresses. In May 2024,…
Advance Auto Parts Data Breach Affects 2.3M Customers
Threat actors had access to the automotive provider’s networks for more than a month before they were discovered.
Evolve Bank says data breach impacts 7.6 million Americans
Evolve Bank & Trust (Evolve) is sending notices of a data breach to 7.6 million Americans whose data was stolen during a recent LockBit ransomware attack. […]
Advance Auto Parts data breach impacts 2.3 million people
Advance Auto Parts is sending data breach notifications to over 2.3 million people whose personal data was stolen in recent Snowflake data theft attacks. […]
Cybersécurité : des chercheurs découvrent un fichier de près de 10 milliards de mots de passe
Les chercheurs de Cybernews ont découvert sur le dark web une liste comprenant 9,9 milliards de mots de passe uniques et non chiffrés. Ce…
1.4 GB of NSA Data Leaked – Phone Numbers, Email Addresss & More Classified Data Exposed Online
Researchers from Cyber Press, who reported a massive Twitter data leak today, found another data leak online. This time, cybercriminals exposed a file with 1.4 GB of leaked data from the National…
Threat Actors Claiming Breach of Nokia Database – Sensitive Data Exposed
Threat actors have claimed responsibility for a breach of Nokia’s database. According to the post, Nokia suffered a data breach from a third party that exposed 7,622…
Rite Aid confirms data breach after June ransomware attack
Pharmacy giant Rite Aid confirmed a data breach after suffering a cyberattack in June, which was claimed by the RansomHub ransomware operation. […]
Dallas County: Data of 200,000 exposed in 2023 ransomware attack
Dallas County is notifying over 200,000 people that the Play ransomware attack, which occurred in October 2023, exposed their personal data to cybercriminals. […]