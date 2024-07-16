Catégories
Les dernières cyberattaques (16 juillet 2024)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Apple Warns iPhone Users in 98 Countries of More Spyware Attacks

Apple Warns iPhone Users in 98 Countries of More Spyware Attacks

Users receiving the warnings are likely being targeted based on who they are or what they do, according to the vendor.

Lire la suite sur Dark Reading
US disrupts AI-powered bot farm pushing Russian propaganda on X

US disrupts AI-powered bot farm pushing Russian propaganda on X

Almost a thousand Twitter accounts controlled by a large bot farm pushing Russian propaganda and domains used to register the bots were taken down in a joint international law enforcement…

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
Japan warns of attacks linked to North Korean Kimsuky hackers

Japan warns of attacks linked to North Korean Kimsuky hackers

Japan’s Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC) is warning that Japanese organizations are being targeted in attacks by the North Korean ‘Kimsuky’ threat actors. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
October ransomware attack on Dallas County impacted over 200,000 people

October ransomware attack on Dallas County impacted over 200,000 people

The ransomware attack that hit Dallas County in October 2023 has impacted more than 200,000 individuals exposing their personal information. In October 2023 the Play ransomware…

Lire la suite sur Malware – Security Affairs
Massive car dealer ransom attack is mostly over after 2 weeks of work-arounds

Massive car dealer ransom attack is mostly over after 2 weeks of work-arounds

CDK outage likely slumped June auto sales, may have cost more than $600M.

Lire la suite sur Ars Technica
Indiana County Files Disaster Declaration Following Ransomware Attack

Indiana County Files Disaster Declaration Following Ransomware Attack

Clay County, Indiana, said a ransomware attack has prevented the administration of critical services, leading to a disaster declaration being filed

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
Major ISP Accused of Mass Malware Attack on Customers

Major ISP Accused of Mass Malware Attack on Customers

A major South Korean ISP is accused of installing malware on over 600,000 customers’ PCs to curb torrent…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
60 New Malicious Packages Uncovered in NuGet Supply Chain Attack

60 New Malicious Packages Uncovered in NuGet Supply Chain Attack

Threat actors have been observed publishing a new wave of malicious packages to the NuGet package manager as part of an ongoing campaign that began in August 2023, while also…

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
Hackers stole call, text records of “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers

Hackers stole call, text records of “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers

Hackers leveraging stolen Snowflake account credentials have stolen records of calls and texts made by “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers from May to October 2022, the company has confirmed….

Lire la suite sur Help Net Security
New Golang-Based Botnet 'Zergeca' Discovered

New Golang-Based Botnet ‘Zergeca’ Discovered

 Researchers at QiAnXin XLab have found a new and dangerous botnet called Zergeca. This botnet, written in the Go programming language (Golang), can launch powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which…

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
Spyware Users Exposed in Major Data Breach

Spyware Users Exposed in Major Data Breach

Plus: The Heritage Foundation gets hacked over Project 2025, a car dealership software provider seems to have paid $25 million to a ransomware gang, and authorities disrupt a Russian bot…

Lire la suite sur Security Latest
Ticket Heist fraud gang uses 700 domains to sell fake Olympics tickets

Ticket Heist fraud gang uses 700 domains to sell fake Olympics tickets

A large-scale fraud campaign with over 700 domain names is likely targeting Russian-speaking users looking to purchase tickets for the Summer Olympics in Paris. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Kimsuky Hackers Attacking Organizations Using Weaponized EXE & DOCX Files

Kimsuky Hackers Attacking Organizations Using Weaponized EXE & DOCX Files

Hackers often use EXE and DOCX file formats is due to they are among the most commonly used types of files that can be easily disguised as legitimate. …

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Hackers Weaponizing Shortcut Files With Zero-day Tricks To Attack Windows Users

Hackers Weaponizing Shortcut Files With Zero-day Tricks To Attack Windows Users

Hackers weaponize shortcut files because they are an inconspicuous way to execute malicious code on a target system.  These files can be disguised as harmless icons but…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Apple Warns of Users in 98 Countries of Targeted Spyware Attacks

Apple Warns of Users in 98 Countries of Targeted Spyware Attacks

Apple has alerted iPhone users in 98 countries about potential mercenary spyware attacks. This marks the tech giant’s second such alert campaign this year, following a similar notification sent to…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
