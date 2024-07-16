Les dernières cyberattaques (16 juillet 2024)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Apple Warns iPhone Users in 98 Countries of More Spyware Attacks
Users receiving the warnings are likely being targeted based on who they are or what they do, according to the vendor.
US disrupts AI-powered bot farm pushing Russian propaganda on X
Almost a thousand Twitter accounts controlled by a large bot farm pushing Russian propaganda and domains used to register the bots were taken down in a joint international law enforcement…
Japan warns of attacks linked to North Korean Kimsuky hackers
Japan’s Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC) is warning that Japanese organizations are being targeted in attacks by the North Korean ‘Kimsuky’ threat actors. […]
October ransomware attack on Dallas County impacted over 200,000 people
The ransomware attack that hit Dallas County in October 2023 has impacted more than 200,000 individuals exposing their personal information. In October 2023 the Play ransomware…
Massive car dealer ransom attack is mostly over after 2 weeks of work-arounds
CDK outage likely slumped June auto sales, may have cost more than $600M.
Indiana County Files Disaster Declaration Following Ransomware Attack
Clay County, Indiana, said a ransomware attack has prevented the administration of critical services, leading to a disaster declaration being filed
Major ISP Accused of Mass Malware Attack on Customers
A major South Korean ISP is accused of installing malware on over 600,000 customers’ PCs to curb torrent…
60 New Malicious Packages Uncovered in NuGet Supply Chain Attack
Threat actors have been observed publishing a new wave of malicious packages to the NuGet package manager as part of an ongoing campaign that began in August 2023, while also…
Hackers stole call, text records of “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers
Hackers leveraging stolen Snowflake account credentials have stolen records of calls and texts made by “nearly all” of AT&T’s cellular customers from May to October 2022, the company has confirmed….
New Golang-Based Botnet ‘Zergeca’ Discovered
Researchers at QiAnXin XLab have found a new and dangerous botnet called Zergeca. This botnet, written in the Go programming language (Golang), can launch powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which…
Spyware Users Exposed in Major Data Breach
Plus: The Heritage Foundation gets hacked over Project 2025, a car dealership software provider seems to have paid $25 million to a ransomware gang, and authorities disrupt a Russian bot…
Ticket Heist fraud gang uses 700 domains to sell fake Olympics tickets
A large-scale fraud campaign with over 700 domain names is likely targeting Russian-speaking users looking to purchase tickets for the Summer Olympics in Paris. […]
Kimsuky Hackers Attacking Organizations Using Weaponized EXE & DOCX Files
Hackers often use EXE and DOCX file formats is due to they are among the most commonly used types of files that can be easily disguised as legitimate. …
Hackers Weaponizing Shortcut Files With Zero-day Tricks To Attack Windows Users
Hackers weaponize shortcut files because they are an inconspicuous way to execute malicious code on a target system. These files can be disguised as harmless icons but…
