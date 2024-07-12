Catégories
Sur les réseaux sociaux
Actus Cybercrimes

Les dernières actus des cybercriminels (12 juillet 2024)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Europol coordinates global action against criminal abuse of Cobalt Strike

Europol coordinates global action against criminal abuse of Cobalt Strike

Abuse by cybercriminals Cobalt Strike is a popular commercial tool provided by the cybersecurity software company Fortra. It is designed to help legitimate IT security experts perform attack simulations that…

Lire la suite sur Newsroom
Europol takes down 593 Cobalt Strike servers used by cybercriminals

Europol takes down 593 Cobalt Strike servers used by cybercriminals

Europol coordinated a joint law enforcement action known as Operation Morpheus, which led to the takedown of almost 600 Cobalt Strike servers used by cybercriminals to infiltrate victims’ networks. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
Dozens of Arrests Disrupt €2.5m Vishing Gang

Dozens of Arrests Disrupt €2.5m Vishing Gang

Police have arrested 54 suspected members of a vishing group who stole the life savings of scores of victims

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
Europol Says Mobile Roaming Tech Is Making Its Job Too Hard

Europol Says Mobile Roaming Tech Is Making Its Job Too Hard

Top Eurocops are appealing for help from lawmakers to undermine a privacy-enhancing technology (PET) they say is hampering criminal investigations – and it’s not end-to-end encryption this time. Not exactly.

Lire la suite sur Packet Storm Security
Europol geht gegen antisemitische Inhalte im Netz vor

Europol geht gegen antisemitische Inhalte im Netz vor

Europol hat einen Aktionstag gegen antisemitische Inhalte durchgeführt und dabei rund 2000 Inhalte zur Löschung markiert.

Lire la suite sur heise Security
Hacker Busted for 'Evil Twin' Wi-Fi That Steals Airline Passenger Data

Hacker Busted for ‘Evil Twin’ Wi-Fi That Steals Airline Passenger Data

Australian cops arrest man found with a portable Wi-Fi access device in his carry-on luggage, allegedly used for standing up scam Wi-Fi networks on flights.

Lire la suite sur Dark Reading
Russian Hacker Wanted for Crippling Cyberattacks on Ukraine, $10M Reward

Russian Hacker Wanted for Crippling Cyberattacks on Ukraine, $10M Reward

A Russian hacker is indicted for crippling cyberattacks on Ukraine before the 2022 invasion. He’s accused of working…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Oui pour un café merci !

Des idées de lecture cybersécurité

OSINT GUIDE DU CYBER RENSEIGNEMENT

Cyber-résilience en entreprise - Enjeux, référentiels et bonnes pratiques (2e édition)

Cyberattaques: Les dessous d'une menace mondiale

Abonnez-vous au canal Telegram
Abonnez-vous au canal Whatsapp
S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Actus et ressources cybersécurité

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend