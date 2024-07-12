Les dernières actus des cybercriminels (12 juillet 2024)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Europol coordinates global action against criminal abuse of Cobalt Strike
Abuse by cybercriminals Cobalt Strike is a popular commercial tool provided by the cybersecurity software company Fortra. It is designed to help legitimate IT security experts perform attack simulations that…
Europol takes down 593 Cobalt Strike servers used by cybercriminals
Europol coordinated a joint law enforcement action known as Operation Morpheus, which led to the takedown of almost 600 Cobalt Strike servers used by cybercriminals to infiltrate victims’ networks. […]
Dozens of Arrests Disrupt €2.5m Vishing Gang
Police have arrested 54 suspected members of a vishing group who stole the life savings of scores of victims
Europol Says Mobile Roaming Tech Is Making Its Job Too Hard
Top Eurocops are appealing for help from lawmakers to undermine a privacy-enhancing technology (PET) they say is hampering criminal investigations – and it’s not end-to-end encryption this time. Not exactly.
Europol geht gegen antisemitische Inhalte im Netz vor
Europol hat einen Aktionstag gegen antisemitische Inhalte durchgeführt und dabei rund 2000 Inhalte zur Löschung markiert.
Hacker Busted for ‘Evil Twin’ Wi-Fi That Steals Airline Passenger Data
Australian cops arrest man found with a portable Wi-Fi access device in his carry-on luggage, allegedly used for standing up scam Wi-Fi networks on flights.
Russian Hacker Wanted for Crippling Cyberattacks on Ukraine, $10M Reward
A Russian hacker is indicted for crippling cyberattacks on Ukraine before the 2022 invasion. He’s accused of working…