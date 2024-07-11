Catégories
Sur les réseaux sociaux
Actus Vols de données

Les derniers gros vols de données (11 juillet 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Release: Cyprus Confidential

Release: Cyprus Confidential

Starting in 2022, a series of hacks of accounting firms in Cyprus provided documents detailing how oligarchs use the European offshore jurisdiction to avoid international sanctions. The Cyprus Confidential collaboration…

Lire la suite sur Distributed Email of Secrets
Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever

Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever

The ‘RockYou2024’ database includes almost 10 billion passwords pulled from ‘a mix of old and new data breaches.’ Here’s how to check if yours are at risk. Are you reusing…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Twilio's Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers

Twilio’s Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers

Cloud communications provider Twilio has revealed that unidentified threat actors took advantage of an unauthenticated endpoint in Authy to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including users’ cell phone numbers….

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
OpenAI Did Not Disclose 2023 Breach to Feds, Public: Report

OpenAI Did Not Disclose 2023 Breach to Feds, Public: Report

Hacker had Unauthorized Access to Data on Designs for New AI Use CasesA hacker reportedly stole information on OpenAI’s new technologies last year by breaking into the company’s internal messaging…

Lire la suite sur DataBreachToday.eu RSS Syndication
Brazil data protection authority bans Meta from training AI models with data originating in the country

Brazil data protection authority bans Meta from training AI models with data originating in the country

Brazil’s data protection authority temporarily banned Meta from using data originating in the country to train its artificial intelligence. Brazil’s data…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Des hackers chinois dérobent des données de reconnaissance faciale pour infiltrer les applis bancaires

Des hackers chinois dérobent des données de reconnaissance faciale pour infiltrer les applis bancaires

Un groupe de pirates chinois a développé des applications clones de services bancaires ou de plateformes de crypto-monnaies. Elles sont capables de récupérer les images de reconnaissance faciale.

Lire la suite sur Numerama
HealthEquity says data breach is an ‘isolated incident’

HealthEquity says data breach is an ‘isolated incident’

HealthEquity said in an 8-K filing with the SEC that it detected “anomalous behavior by a personal use device belonging to a business partner.” © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights…

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
India’s Airtel dismisses data breach reports amid customer concerns

India’s Airtel dismisses data breach reports amid customer concerns

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, on Friday denied any breach of its systems following reports of an alleged security lapse that has caused concern among its customers. The telecom group,…

Lire la suite sur TechCrunch
Hacker stehlen Abo-Passwörter einer Bundeszeitschrift

Hacker stehlen Abo-Passwörter einer Bundeszeitschrift

Die Bundeszeitschrift “Die Volkswirtschaft” des Staatssekretariats für Wirtschaft ist Opfer einer Cyberattacke geworden. Vom Datenabfluss sind E-Mail-Adressen und Passwörter von 8381 Abonnentinnen und Abonnenten betroffen.

Lire la suite sur Netzwoche News
Prudential Financial data breach impacted over 2.5 million individuals

Prudential Financial data breach impacted over 2.5 million individuals

Prudential Financial confirmed that more than 2.5 million individuals were affected by the data breach it suffered in February 2024. The insurance company Prudential Financial confirmed…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Russia-linked Midnight Blizzard stole email of more Microsoft customers

Russia-linked Midnight Blizzard stole email of more Microsoft customers

Microsoft warned more customers about email theft linked to the previously reported Midnight Blizzard hacking campaign. The Russia-linked cyberespionage group Midnight…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Ethereum mailing list breach exposes 35,000 to crypto draining attack

Ethereum mailing list breach exposes 35,000 to crypto draining attack

A threat actor compromised Ethereum’s mailing list provider and sent to over 35,000 addresses a phishing email with a link to a malicious site running a crypto drainer. […]

Lire la suite sur Latest news and stories from BleepingComputer.com
Formula 1 governing body discloses data breach after email hacks

Formula 1 governing body discloses data breach after email hacks

FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), the auto racing governing body since the 1950s, says attackers gained access to personal data after compromising several FIA email accounts in a phishing attack. […]

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Hackers leak alleged Taylor Swift tickets, amp up Ticketmaster extortion

Hackers leak alleged Taylor Swift tickets, amp up Ticketmaster extortion

Hackers have leaked what they claim is Ticketmaster barcode data for 166,000 Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, warning that more events would be leaked if a $2 million extortion demand…

Lire la suite sur BleepingComputer
Indonesian government didn't have backups of ransomwared data, because DR was only an option

Indonesian government didn’t have backups of ransomwared data, because DR was only an option

President has ordered a datacenter audit and made backups mandatory Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered an audit of government datacenters after it was revealed that most of the data…

Lire la suite sur The Register – Security
UK soldiers banking details leaked to China says Barings Law

UK soldiers banking details leaked to China says Barings Law

UK-based law firm Barings has brought to light a concerning incident involving alleged cyber espionage targeting British armed personnel. According to Barings Law, state-funded actors from China infiltrated systems and…

Lire la suite sur Cybersecurity Insiders
Alabama State Department of Education suffered a data breach following a blocked attack

Alabama State Department of Education suffered a data breach following a blocked attack

Alabama’s education superintendent disclosed a data breach following a hacking attempt on the Alabama State Department of Education. The Alabama State…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Oui pour un café merci !

Des idées de lecture cybersécurité

OSINT GUIDE DU CYBER RENSEIGNEMENT

Cyber-résilience en entreprise - Enjeux, référentiels et bonnes pratiques (2e édition)

Cyberattaques: Les dessous d'une menace mondiale

Abonnez-vous au canal Telegram
Abonnez-vous au canal Whatsapp
S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Actus et ressources cybersécurité

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend