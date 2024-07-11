Les derniers gros vols de données (11 juillet 2024)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.
Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Release: Cyprus Confidential
Starting in 2022, a series of hacks of accounting firms in Cyprus provided documents detailing how oligarchs use the European offshore jurisdiction to avoid international sanctions. The Cyprus Confidential collaboration…
Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever
The ‘RockYou2024’ database includes almost 10 billion passwords pulled from ‘a mix of old and new data breaches.’ Here’s how to check if yours are at risk. Are you reusing…
Twilio’s Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers
Cloud communications provider Twilio has revealed that unidentified threat actors took advantage of an unauthenticated endpoint in Authy to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including users’ cell phone numbers….
OpenAI Did Not Disclose 2023 Breach to Feds, Public: Report
Hacker had Unauthorized Access to Data on Designs for New AI Use CasesA hacker reportedly stole information on OpenAI’s new technologies last year by breaking into the company’s internal messaging…
Brazil data protection authority bans Meta from training AI models with data originating in the country
Brazil’s data protection authority temporarily banned Meta from using data originating in the country to train its artificial intelligence. Brazil’s data…
Des hackers chinois dérobent des données de reconnaissance faciale pour infiltrer les applis bancaires
Un groupe de pirates chinois a développé des applications clones de services bancaires ou de plateformes de crypto-monnaies. Elles sont capables de récupérer les images de reconnaissance faciale.
HealthEquity says data breach is an ‘isolated incident’
HealthEquity said in an 8-K filing with the SEC that it detected “anomalous behavior by a personal use device belonging to a business partner.” © 2024 TechCrunch. All rights…
India’s Airtel dismisses data breach reports amid customer concerns
Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, on Friday denied any breach of its systems following reports of an alleged security lapse that has caused concern among its customers. The telecom group,…
Hacker stehlen Abo-Passwörter einer Bundeszeitschrift
Die Bundeszeitschrift “Die Volkswirtschaft” des Staatssekretariats für Wirtschaft ist Opfer einer Cyberattacke geworden. Vom Datenabfluss sind E-Mail-Adressen und Passwörter von 8381 Abonnentinnen und Abonnenten betroffen.
Prudential Financial data breach impacted over 2.5 million individuals
Prudential Financial confirmed that more than 2.5 million individuals were affected by the data breach it suffered in February 2024. The insurance company Prudential Financial confirmed…
Russia-linked Midnight Blizzard stole email of more Microsoft customers
Microsoft warned more customers about email theft linked to the previously reported Midnight Blizzard hacking campaign. The Russia-linked cyberespionage group Midnight…
Ethereum mailing list breach exposes 35,000 to crypto draining attack
A threat actor compromised Ethereum’s mailing list provider and sent to over 35,000 addresses a phishing email with a link to a malicious site running a crypto drainer. […]
Formula 1 governing body discloses data breach after email hacks
FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), the auto racing governing body since the 1950s, says attackers gained access to personal data after compromising several FIA email accounts in a phishing attack. […]
Hackers leak alleged Taylor Swift tickets, amp up Ticketmaster extortion
Hackers have leaked what they claim is Ticketmaster barcode data for 166,000 Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, warning that more events would be leaked if a $2 million extortion demand…
Indonesian government didn’t have backups of ransomwared data, because DR was only an option
President has ordered a datacenter audit and made backups mandatory Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered an audit of government datacenters after it was revealed that most of the data…
UK soldiers banking details leaked to China says Barings Law
UK-based law firm Barings has brought to light a concerning incident involving alleged cyber espionage targeting British armed personnel. According to Barings Law, state-funded actors from China infiltrated systems and…
Alabama State Department of Education suffered a data breach following a blocked attack
Alabama’s education superintendent disclosed a data breach following a hacking attempt on the Alabama State Department of Education. The Alabama State…