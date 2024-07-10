Catégories
Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (10 juillet 2024)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever

Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever

The ‘RockYou2024’ database includes almost 10 billion passwords pulled from ‘a mix of old and new data breaches.’ Here’s how to check if yours are at risk. Are you reusing…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Hackers Have Stolen $1.38 Billion in Crypto So Far This Year

Hackers Have Stolen $1.38 Billion in Crypto So Far This Year

That’s still not as much as was stolen during the same time period in 2022. Hackers have stolen a whopping $1.38 billion through hacks and network exploits so far this…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Twilio's Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers

Twilio’s Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers

Cloud communications provider Twilio has revealed that unidentified threat actors took advantage of an unauthenticated endpoint in Authy to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including users’ cell phone numbers….

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
New Volcano Demon Ransomware Group Threatening Victims Over Phone Call

New Volcano Demon Ransomware Group Threatening Victims Over Phone Call

A novel malware known as Volcano Demon has been observed targeting Windows workstations and servers, obtaining administrative credentials from the network. The threat actor doesn’t have a…

Lire la suite sur Cyber Security News
Hackers stole OpenAI secrets in a 2023 security breach

Hackers stole OpenAI secrets in a 2023 security breach

The New York Times revealed that OpenAI suffered a security breach in 2023, but the company says source code and customer data were not compromised. OpenAI…

Lire la suite sur Security Affairs
Actus et ressources cybersécurité

