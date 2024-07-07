Catégories
Sur les réseaux sociaux
Actus cybersécurité

L’hebdo cybersécurité (7 juillet 2024)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Oui pour un café merci !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Over $1bn in Cryptocurrency Lost to Web3 Cyber Incidents in 2024

Over $1bn in Cryptocurrency Lost to Web3 Cyber Incidents in 2024

Certik observed the loss of $1.1bn worth of cryptocurrency across Web3 platforms in the first half of 2024, with phishing the most common vector

Lire la suite sur Infosecurity
Twilio's Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers

Twilio’s Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers

Cloud communications provider Twilio has revealed that unidentified threat actors took advantage of an unauthenticated endpoint in Authy to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including users’ cell phone numbers….

Lire la suite sur The Hacker News
OpenAI Did Not Disclose 2023 Breach to Feds, Public: Report

OpenAI Did Not Disclose 2023 Breach to Feds, Public: Report

Hacker had Unauthorized Access to Data on Designs for New AI Use CasesA hacker reportedly stole information on OpenAI’s new technologies last year by breaking into the company’s internal messaging…

Lire la suite sur DataBreachToday.eu RSS Syndication
Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever

Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever

The ‘RockYou2024’ database includes almost 10 billion passwords pulled from ‘a mix of old and new data breaches.’ Here’s how to check if yours are at risk. Are you reusing…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Apple Shuts Down 25 VPN Apps in Russia Amid Putin's Internet Crackdown

Apple Shuts Down 25 VPN Apps in Russia Amid Putin’s Internet Crackdown

President Vladimir Putin has been going after VPN services for years to prevent people from accessing services with content critical of Russia. Apple has removed 25 VPN apps from its…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Hackers Have Stolen $1.38 Billion in Crypto So Far This Year

Hackers Have Stolen $1.38 Billion in Crypto So Far This Year

That’s still not as much as was stolen during the same time period in 2022. Hackers have stolen a whopping $1.38 billion through hacks and network exploits so far this…

Lire la suite sur PCMag UK security
Chinese-Linked Cyberespionage Groups Now Using Ransomware to Hide Activities

Chinese-Linked Cyberespionage Groups Now Using Ransomware to Hide Activities

 Chinese-linked cyberespionage campaigns are increasingly deploying ransomware to either make money, distract their adversaries, or make it harder to attribute their activities, according to researchers from SentinelLabs and Recorded Future….

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents

Hackers leak 170k Taylor Swift ’s ERAS Tour Barcodes

Hackers leak 170k Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour Barcodes Pierluigi Paganini July 05, 2024 A threat actor that goes online with the moniker Sp1d3rHunters leaked…

Lire la suite sur securityaffairs.com
Victimes de cyberattaques, les hackers de Lockbit cherchent à se protéger

Victimes de cyberattaques, les hackers de Lockbit cherchent à se protéger

Le gang de ransomwares Lockbit a subi une série d’attaques DDoS. Les plateformes du groupe étaient inaccessibles, mettant à mal les opérations d’extorsion des cybercriminels… Le chef du gang a…

Lire la suite sur Flux toutes les actualités – 01net
« La plus puissante » cyberattaque : comment l’Ukraine riposte contre la Russie en Crimée

« La plus puissante » cyberattaque : comment l’Ukraine riposte contre la Russie en Crimée

L’Ukraine a lancé une cyberattaque d’ampleur contre la Russie en Crimée. L’opération a paralysé les opérateurs russes présents sur le territoire, entravant pendant un temps la propagande du Kremlin.

Lire la suite sur Flux toutes les actualités – 01net
“Everything’s frozen”: Ransomware locks credit union users out of bank accounts

“Everything’s frozen”: Ransomware locks credit union users out of bank accounts

Enlarge / ATM at a Patelco Credit Union branch in Dublin, California, on July 23, 2018. (credit: Getty…

Lire la suite sur Ars Technica
Indonesian government didn't have backups of ransomwared data, because DR was only an option

Indonesian government didn’t have backups of ransomwared data, because DR was only an option

President has ordered a datacenter audit and made backups mandatory Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered an audit of government datacenters after it was revealed that most of the data…

Lire la suite sur The Register – Security
Europol coordinates global action against criminal abuse of Cobalt Strike

Europol coordinates global action against criminal abuse of Cobalt Strike

Abuse by cybercriminals Cobalt Strike is a popular commercial tool provided by the cybersecurity software company Fortra. It is designed to help legitimate IT security experts perform attack simulations that…

Lire la suite sur Newsroom
LockBit Hits Croatia’s Biggest Hospital, Demands Ransom for Data

LockBit Hits Croatia’s Biggest Hospital, Demands Ransom for Data

Croatia’s biggest hospital, Zagreb Univ. Hospital Centre, was crippled by ransomware attack. LockBit 3.0 forced shutdown and data…

Lire la suite sur HackRead – Latest Cyber Crime – Information Security – Hacking News
Release: Cyprus Confidential

Release: Cyprus Confidential

Starting in 2022, a series of hacks of accounting firms in Cyprus provided documents detailing how oligarchs use the European offshore jurisdiction to avoid international sanctions. The Cyprus Confidential collaboration…

Lire la suite sur Distributed Email of Secrets
Euro Vishing Fraudsters Add Physical Intimidation to Arsenal

Euro Vishing Fraudsters Add Physical Intimidation to Arsenal

The persistent threat of social engineering tactics sees cybercriminals blending technology with human manipulation to exploit individuals.

Lire la suite sur Dark Reading
Korean ISP Accused of Installing Malware to Block Torrent Traffic

Korean ISP Accused of Installing Malware to Block Torrent Traffic

 A major scandal has emerged in South Korea, where the internet service provider KT is accused of intentionally installing malware on the computers of 600,000 subscribers. This invasive action was…

Lire la suite sur CySecurity News – Latest Information Security and Hacking Incidents
L'Espagne lance un "passeport pornographique" pour protéger les mineurs

L’Espagne lance un “passeport pornographique” pour protéger les mineurs

Pour empêcher l’accès des moins de 18 ans aux sites pour adultes, l’Espagne met en place cet été un système complexe de vérification d’âge. Une tendance forte dans les pays…

Lire la suite sur Toute l’info – RTS Un / RTS Deux
Oui pour un café merci !

Des idées de lecture cybersécurité

OSINT GUIDE DU CYBER RENSEIGNEMENT

Cyber-résilience en entreprise - Enjeux, référentiels et bonnes pratiques (2e édition)

Cyberattaques: Les dessous d'une menace mondiale

Abonnez-vous au canal Telegram
Abonnez-vous au canal Whatsapp
S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Actus et ressources cybersécurité

S'incrire à la newsletter

Inscrivez-vous et recevez la synthèse des nouveaux articles directement dans votre boîte aux lettres.

Merci pour votre inscription !

Une erreur s'est produite. Merci d'essayer à nouveau ou utiliser le formulaire disponible dans la barre latérale du site.

Fréquence habituelle : 3 envois / semaine

Send this to a friend