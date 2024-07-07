L’hebdo cybersécurité (7 juillet 2024)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine
Over $1bn in Cryptocurrency Lost to Web3 Cyber Incidents in 2024
Certik observed the loss of $1.1bn worth of cryptocurrency across Web3 platforms in the first half of 2024, with phishing the most common vector
Twilio’s Authy App Breach Exposes Millions of Phone Numbers
Cloud communications provider Twilio has revealed that unidentified threat actors took advantage of an unauthenticated endpoint in Authy to identify data associated with Authy accounts, including users’ cell phone numbers….
OpenAI Did Not Disclose 2023 Breach to Feds, Public: Report
Hacker had Unauthorized Access to Data on Designs for New AI Use CasesA hacker reportedly stole information on OpenAI’s new technologies last year by breaking into the company’s internal messaging…
Check Your Accounts: 10 Billion Passwords Exposed in Largest Leak Ever
The ‘RockYou2024’ database includes almost 10 billion passwords pulled from ‘a mix of old and new data breaches.’ Here’s how to check if yours are at risk. Are you reusing…
Apple Shuts Down 25 VPN Apps in Russia Amid Putin’s Internet Crackdown
President Vladimir Putin has been going after VPN services for years to prevent people from accessing services with content critical of Russia. Apple has removed 25 VPN apps from its…
Hackers Have Stolen $1.38 Billion in Crypto So Far This Year
That’s still not as much as was stolen during the same time period in 2022. Hackers have stolen a whopping $1.38 billion through hacks and network exploits so far this…
Chinese-Linked Cyberespionage Groups Now Using Ransomware to Hide Activities
Chinese-linked cyberespionage campaigns are increasingly deploying ransomware to either make money, distract their adversaries, or make it harder to attribute their activities, according to researchers from SentinelLabs and Recorded Future….
Hackers leak 170k Taylor Swift ’s ERAS Tour Barcodes
Hackers leak 170k Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour Barcodes Pierluigi Paganini July 05, 2024 A threat actor that goes online with the moniker Sp1d3rHunters leaked…
Victimes de cyberattaques, les hackers de Lockbit cherchent à se protéger
Le gang de ransomwares Lockbit a subi une série d’attaques DDoS. Les plateformes du groupe étaient inaccessibles, mettant à mal les opérations d’extorsion des cybercriminels… Le chef du gang a…
« La plus puissante » cyberattaque : comment l’Ukraine riposte contre la Russie en Crimée
L’Ukraine a lancé une cyberattaque d’ampleur contre la Russie en Crimée. L’opération a paralysé les opérateurs russes présents sur le territoire, entravant pendant un temps la propagande du Kremlin.
“Everything’s frozen”: Ransomware locks credit union users out of bank accounts
Enlarge / ATM at a Patelco Credit Union branch in Dublin, California, on July 23, 2018. (credit: Getty…
Indonesian government didn’t have backups of ransomwared data, because DR was only an option
President has ordered a datacenter audit and made backups mandatory Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered an audit of government datacenters after it was revealed that most of the data…
Europol coordinates global action against criminal abuse of Cobalt Strike
Abuse by cybercriminals Cobalt Strike is a popular commercial tool provided by the cybersecurity software company Fortra. It is designed to help legitimate IT security experts perform attack simulations that…
LockBit Hits Croatia’s Biggest Hospital, Demands Ransom for Data
Croatia’s biggest hospital, Zagreb Univ. Hospital Centre, was crippled by ransomware attack. LockBit 3.0 forced shutdown and data…
Release: Cyprus Confidential
Starting in 2022, a series of hacks of accounting firms in Cyprus provided documents detailing how oligarchs use the European offshore jurisdiction to avoid international sanctions. The Cyprus Confidential collaboration…
Euro Vishing Fraudsters Add Physical Intimidation to Arsenal
The persistent threat of social engineering tactics sees cybercriminals blending technology with human manipulation to exploit individuals.
Korean ISP Accused of Installing Malware to Block Torrent Traffic
A major scandal has emerged in South Korea, where the internet service provider KT is accused of intentionally installing malware on the computers of 600,000 subscribers. This invasive action was…
L’Espagne lance un “passeport pornographique” pour protéger les mineurs
Pour empêcher l’accès des moins de 18 ans aux sites pour adultes, l’Espagne met en place cet été un système complexe de vérification d’âge. Une tendance forte dans les pays…