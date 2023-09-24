L’hebdo cybersécurité (24 septembre 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

La Chine reproche aux États-Unis une campagne de cyberespionnage partie des serveurs de Huawei en 2009 La Chine accuse les États-Unis d’être derrière une campagne de cyberespionnage ayant touché des milliers d’appareils dans le monde.

UK police officers’ data stolen in cyberattack on ID supplier | TechCrunch The ID card supplier, Digital ID, prints identity and access cards for Greater Manchester Police and other customers.

One of the FBI’s most wanted hackers is trolling the U.S. government | TechCrunch Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev is making T-shirts featuring his FBI most wanted poster, and asking his followers if they want to buy merch.

International Criminal Court says hackers accessed its systems | TechCrunch The ICC, which tries war crimes and crimes against humanity, has confirmed it experienced a cyberattack earlier in September.

International operation closes down Piilopuoti dark web marketplace | Europol Drugs and other illegal commodities were sold in large quantities on this Finnish-language platform which had been operating on the Onion Router (Tor) network since May 2022. This successful action by the Finnish Customs was supported, among others, by the German Federal Criminal Office (Bundeskriminalamt) and the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau (Lietuvos kriminalinės policijos biuras).

Lazarus APT stole almost $240 million in crypto assets since June The North Korea-linked APT group Lazarus has stolen more than $240 million worth of cryptocurrency since June 2023, researchers warn.

Ukrainian Hacker Suspected to be Behind “Free Download Manager” Malware Attack “Free Download Manager” software site was breached in 2020, and a Ukrainian hacker group distributed malware.

FBI, CISA Issue Joint Warning on ‘Snatch’ Ransomware-as-a-Service The group’s use of malware that forces Windows computers to reboot into Safe Mode before encrypting files is noteworthy, advisory says.

Pour contrer les attaques quantiques, Signal adapte son chiffrement – Le Monde Informatique Sécurité Informatique : Signal renforce son protocole de chiffrement pour résister aux attaques quantiques. Une mise à jour de la spécification X3DH, baptisée PQXDH, est…

Threat actors with ChatGPT-like tools could pose major cybersecurity and safety risks. Highlights the need for vigilant AI development to prevent misuse.

LockBit Demands 3% of Victim Company Revenue as Ransom In recent developments within the notorious LockBit ransomware group, discussions among its affiliates are stirring up potential changes in their ransom payment policies.

MGM Resorts’ Systems Restored After 10-Days Following Ransomware Attack MGM Resorts announced today that its systems are fully restored after a 10-day ransomware-related outage that had disrupted operations.

57% of LockBit victims were organizations with 200 employees or fewer A Trend Micro Incorporated report found that many ransomware actors are targeting smaller organizations that have 200 or fewer employees.

97% of organizations take over a month to respond to bot attacks A recent report by Netacea analyzed the affect of bot attacks and found that the average business loses 4.3%, of online revenues every year to bots.

Des chercheurs de Microsoft exposent par mégarde 38 To de données internes Les données, dont plusieurs dizaines de milliers de messages internes, sont restées exposées pendant presque… trois ans.

Cybersécurité et IA : Cisco rachète Splunk pour 28 milliards de dollars Estimée à 28 milliards de dollars, l’acquisition de Splunk par Cisco doit créer l’un des plus grands fournisseurs de logiciels au monde. L’objectif ? Aider les entreprises à mieux se protéger à mesure que l’IA devient omniprésente dans le monde de la cybersécurité.

T Mobile app customers experience data security concerns – Cybersecurity Insiders Users of the T-Mobile App have recently encountered an unsettling phenomenon, with their account information displaying the personal data of other users.