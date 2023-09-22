Les dernières actus cybercrime (22 septembre 2023)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

UK and US sanctioned 11 members of Russia-based TrickBot gang The U.K. and U.S. governments sanctioned 11 more individuals who were alleged members of the Russia-based TrickBot cybercrime gang.

New Europol report shines light on multi-billion euro underground criminal economy | Europol Europol’s first ever threat assessment on the topic, ‘The other side of the coin: an analysis of financial and economic crime in the EU’, sheds a light on this system which, from the shadows, sustains the finances of criminals worldwide. The report is based on a combination of operational insights and strategic intelligence contributed to Europol by EU Member States…

FBI Hacker Dropped Stolen Airbus Data on 9/11 In December 2022, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that a cybercriminal using the handle ” USDoD” had infiltrated the FBI’s vetted information sharing network InfraGard, and was selling the contact information for all 80,000 members. The FBI responded by reverifying InfraGard members and by seizing the cybercrime forum where the data was being sold.