Une illustration de 0 et 1 qui tombe sur un clavier

Les derniers vols de données (21 septembre 2023)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

CardX released a data leak notification impacting their customers in Thailand

One of Thailand’s major digital financial platforms, CardX, recently disclosed a data leak that affected their customers.

Clop gang stolen data from major North Carolina hospitals

Researchers at healthcare technology firm Nuance blame the Clop gang for a series of cyber thefts at major North Carolina hospitals.

Google to pay California $93 million over location-tracking claims

Google will pay $93 million to settle a lawsuit from the state of California, which alleges that Google tracked the locations of users without their consent.

Airbus piraté : un hacker revendique le vol de données sensibles

Airbus a été piraté. Un hacker est en effet parvenu à dérober des données sensibles concernant des milliers de fournisseurs du constructeur aéronautique européen. Tout a commencé avec le déploiement d’un malware caché dans une version frauduleuse d’un logiciel Microsoft…

Have I Been Pwned: Pwned websites

Have I Been Pwned allows you to search across multiple data breaches to see if your email address or phone number has been compromised.

Israeli Hospital Hit By Ransomware Attack, 1TB Data Stolen

Vital medical equipment was unaffected, but attackers stole and leaked lots of personal data.

Manchester Police officers’ data exposed in ransomware attack

United Kingdom’s Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said earlier today that some of its employees’ personal information was impacted by a ransomware attack that hit a third-party supplier.

Non, les données des abonnés Free n’ont pas été piratées

Free dément avoir été victime d’un piratage massif qui aurait laissé fuiter les données personnelles de 14 millions de clients.

Caesars reportedly paid millions to stop hackers releasing its data

Caesars Entertainment reportedly paid “tens of millions of dollars” to hackers who threatened to release company data.

