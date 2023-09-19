Les dernières cyberattaques (19 septembre 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

North Korea’s Lazarus Group Suspected in $31 Million CoinEx Heist Major crypto hacks by Lazarus Group: Reports confirm $240M stolen since June 2023, with $31M swiped from CoinEx.

BlackCat ransomware hits Azure Storage with Sphynx encryptor The BlackCat (ALPHV) ransomware gang now uses stolen Microsoft accounts and the recently spotted Sphynx encryptor to encrypt targets’ Azure cloud storage.

Rhysida gang claims to have hacked three more US hospitals Rhysida Ransomware group added three more US hospitals to the list of victims on its Tor leak site after the PROSPECT MEDICAL attack.

Israeli Hospital Hit By Ransomware Attack, 1TB Data Stolen Vital medical equipment was unaffected, but attackers stole and leaked lots of personal data.

‘Evil Telegram’ Android apps on Google Play infected 60K with spyware Several malicious Telegram clones for Android on Google Play were installed over 60,000 times, infecting people with spyware that steals user messages, contacts lists, and other data.

Hackers steal $53 million worth of cryptocurrency from CoinEx Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEX announced that someone hacked its hot wallets and stole large amounts of digital assets that were used to support the platform’s operations.

Manchester Police officers’ data exposed in ransomware attack United Kingdom’s Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said earlier today that some of its employees’ personal information was impacted by a ransomware attack that hit a third-party supplier.

Iranian hackers breach defense orgs in password spray attacks Microsoft says an Iranian-backed threat group has targeted thousands of organizations in the U.S. and worldwide in password spray attacks since February 2023.

Auckland transport authority hit by suspected ransomware attack The Auckland Transport (AT) transportation authority in New Zealand is dealing with a widespread outage caused by a cyber incident, impacting a wide range of customer services.

ORBCOMM ransomware attack causes trucking fleet management outage Trucking and fleet management solutions provider ORBCOMM has confirmed that a ransomware attack is causing recent service outages that prevent trucking companies from managing their fleets.

Les ransomwares restent la cybermenace numéro 1 en Europe Pour Europol, la principale cybermenace au sein de l’Union européenne reste les ransomwares qui ciblent principalement les organisations.

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says a SIM Swap Was Behind His Twitter Hack The creator of the major cryptocurrency’s Twitter account was hacked this weekend to promote an NFT shakedown ahead of a major Ethereum update.