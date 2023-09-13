Catégories
étiquette top 5 fixée sur un tableau rose61252

Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (13 septembre 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

New details on how Musk thwarted Ukraine’s submarine drone attack near Crimea.

LastPass security breach linked to $35 million stolen in crypto heists

Security experts believe some of the LastPass password vaults stolen during a security breach last year have now been cracked open following a string of cryptocurrency heists

An attack by the notorious LockBit ransomware gang stole 10 GB of data from a company that provides high-security fencing for military bases.

World’s Largest Cryptocurrency Casino Stake Hacked for $41 Million

The world’s largest cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook platform Stake became a target of a financially motivated cyberattack, losing over $41M.


https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/freecycle-confirms-massive-data-breach-impacting-7-million-users/

