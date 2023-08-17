Les derniers vols de données (17 août 2023)

Voici les incidents majeurs concernant des pertes ou des vols de données découverts la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Russischer Telegram-Kanal veröffentlicht internes Dokument des Bundes Russland will einen Keil zwischen die westlichen Staaten treiben – etwa zwischen die Schweiz und die USA. Dazu dient möglicherweise auch ein Dokument zum Kriegsmaterialexport der Schweiz.

UK govt contractor MPD FM leaks employee passport data UK govt contractor MPD FM left an open instance that exposed employee passports, visas, and other sensitive data

Colorado warns hackers stole 16 years of public school data in ransomware attack | TechCrunch Colorado warns the state’s students and teachers that hackers may have accessed their personal information – dating as far back as 2004.

Hackers Leak PII Data and Photos of Brazilian Plastic Surgery Patients A group of hackers operating under the alias Thesnake02 have leaked sensitive data belonging to the Roberto Polizzi Plastic Surgery Clinic.

LockBit threatens to leak medical data of cancer patients stolen from Varian Medical Systems The LockBit ransomware group threatens to leak medical data of cancer patients stolen from Varian Medical Systems.

Northern Ireland Police at Risk After Serious Data Breach Police officers in Northern Ireland are sounding alarms over their personal safety after a data breach revealed the surnames and locations where they serve for

Finland and Norway Ban Yango’s Data Transfer to Russia Data protection agencies in Finland and Norway on Tuesday imposed a temporary data transfer ban on Russian ride-hailing app Yango over concerns that Moscow could

Electoral Commission apologises for security breach involving UK voters’ data Names and addresses of 40 million registered voters were accessible as far back as 2021 after cyber-attack