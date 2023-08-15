Les dernières cyberattaques (15 août 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

A New Attack Reveals Everything You Type With 95 Percent Accuracy A pair of major data breaches rock the UK, North Korea hacks a Russian missile maker, and Microsoft’s Chinese Outlook breach sparks new problems.

Belarus hackers target foreign diplomats with help of local ISPs, researchers say | TechCrunch A hacking group with links to Belarus may have targeted diplomats in the country with the likely help of telecom providers.

Crypto : le pirate responsable du dernier hack rembourse une partie du butin Quelques jours après le piratage de Curve Finance, le hacker s’est mis à restituer les fonds à une partie des victimes. Il a rendu plus de vingt millions de dollars à deux des protocoles affectés par l’attaque. Malheureusement, il néglige toujours de répondre aux doléances de Curve, la principale victime du vol…

The number of ransomware attacks targeting Finland increased fourfold since it started the process to join NATO Senior official reports a quadruple increase in ransomware attacks against Finland since it started the process to join NATO.

Russian Rocket Bureau Faces Cyber-Espionage Breach, North Korea Responsible Whether or not North Korea used information gathered from its cyber-espionage teams in this breach to build up its own military technology is unknown.

Big Cyberespionage Attack Against Japan Attributed to China Japanese classified military networks reportedly suffered a massive breach in 2020 at the hands of a Chinese cyberespionage group that proved tough to eject. One

Chinese RedHotel Spy Group Linked to Hacks in 17 Countries A Chinese state-sponsored spy group called RedHotel has emerged as a dominant espionage agent against government entities of at least 17 countries worldwide.

Interpol Shut Down Phishing-As-A-Service (PAAS) Platform That Hacked 70,000 Users Due to phishing-as-a-service (PAAS) platforms, cybercriminals typically have a one-stop shop to conduct phishing attacks.

CLOP Ransomware avoids takedowns by using torrents – Cybersecurity Insiders Clop Ransomware, a notorious cybercriminal gang based in Russia and exclusively targeting companies in the United States, has recently changed its tactics