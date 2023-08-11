Les dernières actus cybercrime (11 août 2023)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Cocaine Smugglers that Posed as PC Sellers Jailed Four members behind bars after EncroChat bust

NYC couple pleaded guilty to money laundering in Bitfinex hack Ilya Lichtenstein admitted, for the first time publicly, to carrying out the hack that resulted in a $3.6 billion seizure by the Department of Justice.

Bitfinex hackers who stole billions in cryptocurrency plead guilty | Engadget Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, the couple who were arrested last year for the massive 2016 Bitfinex hack involving billions of dollars of cryptocurrency, have pleaded guilty in court..

Meta firms fined in Australia over ‘Onavo Protect’ consumer protection breach | TechCrunch A federal court in Australia has fined two subsidiaries of Meta for conduct liable to mislead consumers in relation to misleading descriptions of the Onavo Protect VPN app.