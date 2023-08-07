Les vulnérabilités critiques à suivre (7 août 2023)

Voici la sélection des vulnérabilités de cybersécurité les plus critiques découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Curve Finance’s $62M exploit exposes larger issues for DeFi ecosystem | TechCrunch Hackers stole around $62 million from Curve Finance on Sunday. This exploit isn’t the only problem Curve – and the broader crypto space – is facing.

FBI, CISA, and NSA reveal top exploited vulnerabilities of 2022 In collaboration with CISA, the NSA, and the FBI, Five Eyes cybersecurity authorities have issued today a list of the 12 most exploited vulnerabilities throughout 2022.

New acoustic attack steals data from keystrokes with 95% accuracy A team of researchers from British universities has trained a deep learning model that can steal data from keyboard keystrokes recorded using a microphone with an accuracy of 95%.

Call of Duty worm malware used to hack players exploits years-old bug | TechCrunch Hackers are exploiting a bug that’s at least five years old to infect Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players with a self-spreading malware.

US, Norway say hackers have been exploiting Ivanti zero-day since April | TechCrunch U.S. and Norwegian governments say they are concerned that hackers could exploit the bugs for “widespread exploitation” across government.

‘Minecraft’ mod exploit lets hackers control your device | Engadget Some ‘Minecraft’ mods are vulnerable to an actively exploited security hole that lets intruders hijack devices..

It’s a hot 0-day summer for Apple, Google, and Microsoft security fixes July saw two high-severity bugs in Firefox, while Oracle patched over 500 vulnerabilities.

Unlimited miles and nights: Vulnerability found in rewards programs Points.com, used by major travel rewards programs, exposed user data… and more.