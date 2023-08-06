L’hebdo cybersécurité (6 août 2023)

Voici le rapport de veille avec des liens directs vers les actus les plus intéressantes de la semaine passée. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

The FBI is investigating a multiple-state hospital ransomware attack A cyberattack forced medical facilities in several states to shut down their computer systems in an effort to mitigate the damage done. Many have reverted to paper filing while the FBI begins an investigation into the matter.

Chinese APT Group Hits Air-Gapped Systems in Europe with Malware Kaspersky ICS CERT shared exclusive details of a new threat trend gaining momentum and targeting air-gapped ICS systems.

China’s Volt Typhoon APT Burrows Deeper Into US Critical Infrastructure US officials are concerned that the Beijing-directed cyberattacks could be a precursor to military disruption and broader destructive attacks on citizens and businesses.

Hacktivist Group ‘Mysterious Team Bangladesh’ Goes on DDoS Rampage The emerging threat has carried out 750 DDoS attacks and 78 website defacements in just one year to support its religious and political motives.

NYC couple pleaded guilty to money laundering in Bitfinex hack Ilya Lichtenstein admitted, for the first time publicly, to carrying out the hack that resulted in a $3.6 billion seizure by the Department of Justice.

Colorado Department of Higher Education warns of massive data breach The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) discloses a massive data breach impacting students, past students, and teachers after suffering a ransomware attack in June.

Curve Finance’s $62M exploit exposes larger issues for DeFi ecosystem | TechCrunch Hackers stole around $62 million from Curve Finance on Sunday. This exploit isn’t the only problem Curve – and the broader crypto space – is facing.

Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies | TechCrunch Russian state-sponsored hackers posed as technical support staff on Microsoft Teams to compromise dozens of global organizations.

Health data of 1.7 million Oregon residents accessed by MOVEit hackers | TechCrunch Hackers exploiting a vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer accessed the protected health information of 1.7 million Oregon citizens

Spyware maker LetMeSpy shuts down after hacker deletes server data | TechCrunch A June data breach also wiped out the spyware maker’s servers, including its huge trove of data stolen from thousands of victims’ phones.

Global ransomware attacks at an all-time high and the US is the primary target | Engadget Global ransomware attacks are on the rise, according to a report issued by Malwarebytes.

Microsoft comes under blistering criticism for “grossly irresponsible” security Azure looks like a house of cards collapsing under the weight of exploits and vulnerabilities.

Unlimited miles and nights: Vulnerability found in rewards programs Points.com, used by major travel rewards programs, exposed user data… and more.

TikTok to face European privacy fine by September Chinese-owned app is in the data protection watchdog’s crosshairs.

A bankrupt crypto firm tried to return funds – but customer data might’ve been stolen instead Voyager Digital, the bankrupt crypto brokerage, might’ve been hit with a potential data breach after bad actors used personal information to carry out phishing attempts.