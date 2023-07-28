Catégories
Un visage de hacker en 3D construits avec des petites points bleus

Les dernières actus cybercrime (28 juillet 2023)

Voici les actualités principales de la semaine passée concernant le cybercrime.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Couple Charged in Laundering Bitfinex Heist to Plead Guilty

A U.S. couple is set to file a plea deal for their role in laundering $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency from the Bitfinex virtual currency exchange in 2016. Federal

IT worker jailed for impersonating ransomware gang to extort employer

28-year-old Ashley Liles, a former IT employee, has been sentenced to over three years in prison for attempting to blackmail his employer during a ransomware attack.

Police arrests Ukrainian scareware developer after 10-year hunt

The Spanish National Police has apprehended a Ukrainian national wanted internationally for his involvement in a scareware operation spanning from 2006 to 2011.

