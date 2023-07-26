Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (26 juillet 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.
Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !
Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer
Microsoft lost its keys, and the government got hacked | TechCrunch
China hacked dozens of email accounts, including in government. Microsoft opens up, slightly, about how the hackers pulled off the heist.
JumpCloud, an IT firm serving 200,000 orgs, says it was hacked by nation-state
“Extremely targeted” attack involved a data injection into JumpCloud’s commands framework.
Typo leaks millions of US military emails to Mali web operator
Spelling error misdirected sensitive Pentagon messages to company running Mali’s TLD.
Netscaler ADC bug exploited to breach US critical infrastructure org
The US government is warning that threat actors breached the network of a U.S. organization in the critical infrastructure sector after exploiting a zero-day RCE vulnerability currently identified as CVE-2023-3519, a critical-severity issue in NetScaler ADC and Gateway that Citrix patched this week.
Apple Threatens to Pull iMessage and FaceTime from U.K. Amid Surveillance Demands
Apple opposes UK’s surveillance plans that could weaken encryption in messaging apps.