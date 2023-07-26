Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (26 juillet 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

China hacked dozens of email accounts, including in government. Microsoft opens up, slightly, about how the hackers pulled off the heist.

The US government is warning that threat actors breached the network of a U.S. organization in the critical infrastructure sector after exploiting a zero-day RCE vulnerability currently identified as CVE-2023-3519, a critical-severity issue in NetScaler ADC and Gateway that Citrix patched this week.