Les dernières cyberattaques (25 juillet 2023)

Voici la sélection des cyberattaques majeures découvertes la semaine passée.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Fake ChatGPT and AI pages on Facebook are spreading infostealers AI services like ChatGPT, Google BARD, and Jasper are being abused to spread malware like BundleBot and Doenerium through Facebook.

Ukraine takes down massive bot farm, seizes 150,000 SIM cards Cyber ​​Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine dismantled another massive bot farm linked to more than 100 individuals after searches at almost two dozen locations.

Clop gang to earn over $75 million from MOVEit extortion attacks The Clop ransomware gang is expected to earn between $75-100 million from extorting victims of their massive MOVEit data theft campaign.

JumpCloud says nation-state hackers breached its systems | TechCrunch The cloud company said it has evidence that a hacking group targeted a “small and specific” group of its customers.

Microsoft lost its keys, and the government got hacked | TechCrunch China hacked dozens of email accounts, including in government. Microsoft opens up, slightly, about how the hackers pulled off the heist.

North Korea-backed hackers breached JumpCloud to target cryptocurrency clients | TechCrunch Hackers backed by North Korea breached JumpCloud in an effort to target cryptocurrency clients, according to security researchers.

La marque de cosmétiques Estée Lauder a été victime d’une cyberattaque Black Cat et Cop, deux groupes de cybercriminels, sont à l’origine de deux opérations distinctes visant Estée Lauder.

Kevin Mitnick, formerly the world’s ‘most-wanted’ hacker, has passed away | Engadget Kevin Mitnick, who was once one of the world’s most wanted computer hackers, has passed away at 59 on July 16th..

Microsoft to stop locking vital security logs behind $57-per-user monthly plan US agency urged Microsoft to expand access to logs that can identify cyberattacks.

Zyxel users still getting hacked by DDoS botnet emerge as public nuisance No. 1 12 weeks after critical vulnerability was patched, devices are still being wrangled.