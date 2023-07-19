Le top 5 des actus cybersécurité (19 juillet 2023)

Voici une sélection des 5 principales actus cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture et merci de soutenir le Décodeur !

Les 5 actus à ne pas manquer

HCA Healthcare reports breach of 11 million patients’ personal data The disclosure comes several days after a posting on a known cybercrime forum claimed it was selling the stolen patient data.

Revolut Faces $20 Million Loss as Attackers Exploit Payment System Weakness 20 million stolen from Revolut in a massive cyber attack. Learn how organized criminal groups took advantage of a loophole.

RomCom RAT Targeting NATO and Ukraine Support Groups RomCom RAT strikes again! 😱 Cyber threat actors are targeting the NATO Summit in Vilnius with phishing attacks.

Ransomware Extortion Skyrockets in 2023, Reaching $449.1 Million and Counting 💰 Ransomware attacks continue to rise in 2023, with cybercriminals extorting a staggering $449.1 million in the first half of the year alone.