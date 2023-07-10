Les grosses vulnérabilités à surveiller | 10 juillet 2023

Voici la sélection des vulnérabilités de cybersécurité le plus critiques découvertes durant ce dernier tour de veille hebdomadaire.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information, cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonnLes actus sélectionnées cette semainee lecture !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

ENISA: Ransomware Makes Up Over Half of Healthcare Cyber-Threats The report revealed that patient data is the most targeted asset by ransomware actors

Over 130,000 solar energy monitoring systems exposed online Security researchers are warning that tens of thousands of photovoltaic (PV) monitoring and diagnostic systems are reachable over the public web, making them potential targets for hackers.

Cisco warns of bug that lets attackers break traffic encryption Cisco warned customers today of a high-severity vulnerability impacting some data center switch models and allowing attackers to tamper with encrypted traffic.

Mastodon Social Network Patches Critical Flaws Allowing Server Takeover Mastodon, the decentralized social network, releases critical security update. Update your instance ASAP to prevent potential DoS and RCE attacks.

MOVEit Transfer Faces Another Critical Data-Theft Bug Users need to patch the latest SQL injection vulnerability as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Cl0p’s data extortion rampage gallops on.

Exposure Management Looks to Attack Paths, Identity to Better Measure Risk Security firms analyze attack paths and seek out weak identities to find compromise vectors and critical assets that need better controls.

Human coding error identified as cause of digital bank service outage The coding error in a software used for system maintenance had resulted in DBS Bank’s hours-long service outage in May, but unrelated to another outage in March.

Over 130,000 Solar Panel Installations Exposed Online Reports indicate that there are over 130,000 PV monitoring and diagnostic systems exposed over the internet, which is a wide attacking surface for threat actors.

Mit dem Data Act hat sich die EU auf ein Gesetz geeinigt, das die Verwendung von Daten vernetzter Geräte regelt. Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten sollen mehr Kontrolle über ihre Daten erhalten, während sich der Einfluss grosser US-Techkonzerne verringern soll.