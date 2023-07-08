L’hebdo cybersécurité | 8 juillet 2023

Voici le rapport de veille de la semaine faisant le tour des actualités les plus intéressantes. Certaines d’entre elles seront développées dans les prochains articles.

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data New victims of the MOVEit mass-hacks, including oil giant Shell and First Merchants Bank, have confirmed that hackers accessed sensitive data.

Bangladesh government website leaks citizens’ personal data A Bangladeshi government site leaked the personal data of “millions” of citizens, according to a researcher who found the leaked data.

BreachForums replacement emerges as robust forum for criminal hackers to trade their spoils The rise, fall, and subsequent rebirth of BreachForums underscores the difficulty of battling cybercrime.

ENISA: Ransomware Makes Up Over Half of Healthcare Cyber-Threats The report revealed that patient data is the most targeted asset by ransomware actors



Police Bust International Phone Scam Gang Targeting Elderly In an international law enforcement operation, NCA and Europol have busted a large-scale phone scam targeting vulnerable elderly people.

Teen among suspects arrested in Android banking malware scheme Singapore authorities have arrested 13 individuals, including a teenager, suspected of involvement in banking-related malware scams.

Anonymous Sudan claims to have stolen 30 million Microsoft’s customer accounts Microsoft denied the data breach after the collective of hacktivists known as Anonymous Sudan claimed to have hacked the company.

Hackers stole millions of dollars worth of crypto assets from Poly Network platform Poly Network platform suspended its services during the weekend due to a cyber attack that resulted in the theft of crypto assets.

Over 130,000 solar energy monitoring systems exposed online Security researchers are warning that tens of thousands of photovoltaic (PV) monitoring and diagnostic systems are reachable over the public web, making them potential targets for hackers.

Cisco warns of bug that lets attackers break traffic encryption Cisco warned customers today of a high-severity vulnerability impacting some data center switch models and allowing attackers to tamper with encrypted traffic.

Mexico-Based Hacker Targets Global Banks with Android Malware Neo_Net, a Mexican e-crime actor, is behind an Android malware campaign that’s stolen €350,000+ and compromised PII data.

RedEnergy Stealer-as-a-Ransomware Threat Targeting Energy and Telecom Sectors RedEnergy, a sophisticated stealer-as-a-ransomware threat, is targeting energy utilities, oil, gas, telecom, and machinery sectors.

Iranian Hackers’ Sophisticated Malware Targets Windows and macOS Users Iranian nation-state actor TA453 continues to evolve its tactics, deploying novel infection chains and malware to infiltrate both Windows and macOS.

Russian Satellite Internet Downed via Attackers Claiming Ties to Wagner Group Attribution for the cyberattack on Dozor-Teleport remains murky, but the effects are real – downed communications and compromised data.

Les botnets génèrent 95% du trafic web malveillant – Le Monde Informatique Réseaux : Trustwave a mené une étude pour radiographier le trafic web malveillant en plaçant des leurres à travers plusieurs pays. Sans surprise, les réseaux…

Microsoft Denies Data Breach-Anonymous Sudan Claims 30 Million Customer Accounts Stolen Anonymous Sudan recently announced on Telegram the sale of a valuable Microsoft user data collection with a price tag of $50,000 for the full database.

Top Suspect of OPERA1ER Hacker Group Arrested by Authorities Recent reports from the INTERPOL and Group-IB stated that a top suspect relating to the OPERA1ER hacking group has been arrested in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures announces data breach Pepsi Bottling Ventures suffered a data breach in late 2022. The breach may have involved information of current and former employees.