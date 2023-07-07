Les dernières actualités cybercrime | 7 juillet 2023

Voici les actualités principales concernant le cybercrime découvertes durant ce dernier tour de veille hebdomadaire.

Vous retrouvez ci-dessous les liens directs vers les articles les plus intéressants. Pour information,cette veille est préparée avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel, alors bonne lecture !

Les actus sélectionnées cette semaine

Police unplug international phone scam network | Europol Unwitting accomplices sent to collect cash The organised criminal network specialised in calling elderly citizens across Germany and Poland pretending to be police officers or representing other official authorities. Victims were informed that one of their relatives has been responsible for a car accident or similar event resulting in injuries or death of other persons.

EncroChat takedown led to 6,500 arrests and $979 million seized Europol announced today that the takedown of the EncroChat encrypted mobile communications platform has led to the arrest of over 6,600 people and the seizure of $979 million in illicit funds.

Crypto losses halved in Q2 2023 to $204M Without a major, industrywide push to emphasize protective measures and shake out bad actors, this problem won’t be fixed.

Twitter Hacker Who Turned Celebrity Accounts Into Crypto Shills Gets Prison Sentence The 24-year-old British man behind a series of high-profile social media hacks has been sentenced to five years in U.S. federal prison.