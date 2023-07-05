Réseaux sociaux
Le top 5 de la semaine | 5 juillet 2023

Voici une sélection de 5 actualités cybersécurité qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine. nnBonne lecture et merci pour le café car cette veille est produite avec un vrai cerveau non artificiel ;-)nn

LockBit gang demands a $70 million ransom to the Semiconductor Manufacturing giant TSMC

The notorious LockBit ransomware gang claims to have hacked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

EncroChat takedown led to 6,500 arrests and $979 million seized

Europol announced today that the takedown of the EncroChat encrypted mobile communications platform has led to the arrest of over 6,600 people and the seizure of $979 million in illicit funds.

8Base ransomware gang escalates double extortion attacks in June

​A 8Base ransomware gang is targeting organizations worldwide in double-extortion attacks, with a steady stream of new victims since the beginning of June.

Cyberattaque contre l’entreprise Xplain: le Conseil fédéral mandate un état-major de crise politico-stratégique “Fuite de données”

Informations actuelles de l’administration. Tous les communiqués de l’administration fédérale, des départements et des offices.

Millions affected by MOVEit mass-hacks as list of casualties continues to grow

The personal data of more than 15 million individuals has been stolen by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer tool

